Extra pep in Leinster’s step as van der Flier conquers the world

Josh van der Flier and New Zealand's Ruahei Demant after winning the respective men's and the women's World Player of the Year award in Monaco.. Photograph: Clement Mahoudeau/AFP/Getty Images

The man of the moment wasn’t there in person as, after accepting his award as the World Player of the Year in Monaco on Sunday night, along with the rest of Leinster’s frontliners Josh van der Flier was being afforded a few days respite.

But the popular flanker’s award spread the feel-good factor through the squad at their UCD base yesterday. Scott Penny may be a rival for the number ‘7′ jersey, but there was no disguising his delight for van der Flier.

“He’s a great guy, I’m not sure if anyone has a bad word to say about him. He’s a lovely lad, helps me out as much as he can. We play in the same position, competing for the same spot and it can get intense at times but that’s just the nature of the game.

“Outside the pitch, we’re really good mates and we get on well. There is a lot I can take from him as well. Over the last year or two in particular, he has upped his game and his ball-carrying. He’s taken it to the next level and it’s probably something I can look to follow on in his footsteps.”

Indeed, the way van der Flier has taken his game to another level at the age of 28/29, is proof to all players, not just openside flankers, that the only ceiling a player has is the one he creates for himself.

“A lot of it is the mental side,” said Penny. “I think when the game kind of clicks with you, you work smarter instead of harder, you get these moments in games that coaches look out for and that’s what gets you into selection then.”

Luke McGrath was equally chuffed, and inspired.

“Me and Josh are a very similar age. We went through the whole of underage together. He’s worked incredibly hard to get there. It was amazing to see yesterday. I obviously knew he had a great chance, but even just to see him get the best player in the world, he fully deserved it. So happy for him.

“He’s obviously an amazing player, but an unbelievable person. I’m delighted for his family as well. Dirk and Olly, his parents, will be over the moon. Fully deserved and it gave this place a great buzz this morning as well seeing that.”

McGrath highlighted how van der Flier takes his nutrition very seriously.

“He’s very diligent with it. You should see how much food he eats the day before a game, just to get all that energy. He has this pasta bake thing that he keeps talking about. You can see it on the pitch though. He obviously burns so many calories doing all his work. That would be a huge thing I’d say, that he’s probably a step ahead. Even though it’s something small it makes a big difference.

Forwards coach Robin McBryde has witnessed van der Flier’s professionalism for over three seasons and after hailing his diligence off the field added: “He has got so much going for him in his game, both sides of the ball. He’s an effective tackler, makes good decisions in and around the ruck defensively.

“In attack, he is one of the most explosive runners. He’s got great delivery if you use him in that scrumhalf role off the lineout, makes good decisions with ball-in-hand.

“He’s great, he’s one of the fittest in the squad and he keeps working on his game. He is a great role model for any up-and-coming youngster.

“So, to have him in Leinster, you don’t have to look any further, he’s there on the doorstep. For the youngsters coming through, you’d be foolish not to learn from Josh.

“His work ethic, the amount of work he puts into studying the opposition etc, so fair dues to him. He’s one of the most humble guys in and around the squad as well. Fair play to him, it’s fully deserved. It helps being part of a successful team obviously but I think that’s a two-way thing as well.”

With Johnny Sexton joining Robbie Henshaw on the sidelines and many of Ireland’s frontliners likely to be rested for next Saturday’s URC game against Glasgow next Saturday (kick-off 3.15pm, live on RTÉ), McBryde is grateful that Harry Byrne, Rónan Kelleher and Ryan Baird are all back in the mix after returning to training yesterday.

Leinster’s successful Heineken Cup squads of 2011 and 2012 will be presented to the supporters at half-time, with former head coach, Joe Schmidt, will also be in attendance.