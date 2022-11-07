Munster vs South Africa A: Jason Jenkins to line out against former province

Jason Jenkins will start against his old side Munster when South Africa A line out against the Irish province in their clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday evening. It will be the second time Jenkins, who has one senior Springbok cap to his name, lines out against his old teammates having been part of the Leinster outfit that saw off Munster at the Aviva Stadium earlier this year.

Elsewhere, a number of full Springbok internationals - 14 in total - have been included by head coach Mzwandile Stick, no more so than in the frontrow where Joseph Dweba and Thomas du Toit line out, the latter as captain of the side.

Other notable names include Herschel Jantjies at scrumhalf, Cornal Hendricks at inside centre and Aphelele Fassi at fullback. The latter scored twice on his previous appearance on Irish soil when lining out for the Sharks in a thriller vs Leinster at the RDS.

30-year-old Johan Goosen starts at outhalf. Sale Sharks bothers Jean-Luc and Dan du Preez start in the backrow and on the bench respectively.

South Africa A: Aphelele Fassi; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Henco van Wyk, Cornal Hendricks, Leolin Zas; Johan Goosen, Herschel Jantjies; Ntuthuko Nchunu, Joseph Dweba, Thomas du Toit (capt); Jason Jenkins, Ruan Nortje; Phepsi Buthelezi, Elrigh Louw, Jean-Luc du Preez.

Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Simphiwe Matanzima, Sazi Sandi, Dan du Preez, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Grant Williams, Sanele Nohamba, Gianni Lombard.

