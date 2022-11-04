McCloskey set for starting berth as Henshaw emerges as injury doubt for Springboks clash

Stuart McCloskey is set to be promoted to Ireland’s starting XV at inside centre against South Africa as a consequence of Robbie Henshaw being a significant doubt due to injury.

Henshaw’s fitness and availability should be clarified today but his prospects don’t seem positive, in which case McCloskey would be the natural fit to be promoted from the bench. The 29-year-old won the last of his six caps against the USA in July last year.

However, the loss of Henshaw’s experience would be a blow and would also present Andy Farrell with something of a headache given the only other player not involved in tonight’s Ireland A game against the All Blacks XV at the RDS is Ryan Baird.

Hence, barring the option of a 6-2 split - which Farrell has never opted for - one of the backs in Friday night’s Ireland A match-day squad would have to be pulled and promoted to the match-day squad. Based on the selection process for the summer tour and the desire to see Ciarán Frawley play at outhalf against the All Blacks XV, given his versatility, the uncapped Jimmy O’Brien looks like the most natural fit.