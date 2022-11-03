Autumn internationals team news: New Zealand recall star names to take on Wales in Cardiff

Dragons' Rio Dyer wil make his Wales debut on the wing against New Zealand on Saturday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has welcomed back several of the All Blacks’ star names to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday (3.15pm).

Foster makes wholesale changes from the team that beat Japan last weekend, including starts for the likes of Beauden Barrett, his brother Jordie and Aaron Smith.

It will be Smith’s 113th Test match appearance, taking him above former outhalf Dan Carter as New Zealand’s most capped back.

Sam Whitelock captains the side due to Sam Cane suffering a tour-ending injury in Japan, with Scott Barrett partnering Whitelock in the secondrow following Brodie Retallick’s suspension.

There are just three changes from the line-up that defeated Rugby Championship opponents Australia 40-14 in Auckland almost six weeks ago.

Wing Will Jordan, Retallick and flanker Akira Ioane all drop out of the starting XV.

Foster revealed that prolific try-scorer Jordan will play no part in the northern hemisphere tour due to a “persisting vestibular [balance] issue”.

Foster added: “Playing Wales on the road always represents an exciting challenge.

“We have a number of players returning to the side and we know we will need to play with a high intensity against this physical Welsh team.

“Last year, the roof at Principality Stadium was open due to Covid regulations, but this time it will be closed. It will ensure an amazing atmosphere for fans and players.”

New Zealand have won their last 32 Tests against Wales, not losing in the fixture since December 1953.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has handed Dragons wing Rio Dyer a Test debut against New Zealand.

The 22-year-old starts, with Josh Adams, who had been nursing a hand injury, not in the matchday 23.

Elsewhere, Leigh Halfpenny will make his Wales return at the Principality Stadium after a 16-month absence from Test rugby.

The Scarlets fullback suffered serious knee ligament damage during Wales’ victory over Canada last year.

Hooker Ken Owens, who has not played for Wales since the 2021 Six Nations due to a back problem, starts in the frontrow alongside Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis.

Pivac has replaced injured outhalf Dan Biggar with Gareth Anscombe, while captain Justin Tipuric and his fellow openside flanker Tommy Reffell pack down in the backrow, with Taulupe Faletau at number eight.

Tipuric last represented Wales almost 20 months ago, having been sidelined because of a serious shoulder injury, while Leicester forward Reffell is retained following an outstanding Test series against South Africa this summer.

Cardiff’s Tomos Williams has won the scrumhalf vote ahead of Kieran Hardy, with considerable replacements’ bench experience provided by Alun Wyn Jones and Rhys Priestland.

Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza is also among the replacements, making Wales’ matchday group following some impressive displays for the Chiefs this season.

On Dyer’s selection, Pivac said: “Rio has fitted in really well and really quickly. He is thriving in this environment.

“He is a young man that is bringing some form with him into camp. He has scored some great tries and he is full of confidence.”

“New Zealand are going to play with speed, we know that. The roof is closed, so we are looking forward to a fast, open game, and I think Justin [Tipuric] brings that extra bit of speed to the number six jersey.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than Wales-New Zealand. We can’t wait for it.

“The players are looking forward to it and we just want the fans to get in there and be loud and really get behind the boys and be that 16th player that we know they are.”

Toulouse duo Romain Ntamack and Cyril Baille will start France’s opening autumn international against Australia in Paris on Saturday (8pm Irish time) despite recent injury troubles that have restricted their playing time at club level.

After last featuring for the Top 14 leaders in September, outhalf Ntamack was named in the France team on Thursday as coach Fabien Galthie made 11 changes to the side that started July’s second Test win in Japan.

Ntamack, 23, will partner captain and Toulouse team mate Antoine Dupont while Baille, who played his first game of the season last weekend after returning from a groin problem, Julien Marchand and Uini Atonio are in the frontrow.

Toulouse lock Thibaud Flament will link up with Racing 92′s Cameron Woki in the secondrow after Paul Willemse missed out due to a thigh issue. Elsewhere, Thomas Ramos has been selected at fullback following Melvyn Jaminet’s ankle injury.

Charles Ollivon, who missed France’s triumphant Six Nations campaign due to a lengthy injury layoff, starts at flanker and joins Gregory Alldritt and Anthony Jelonch in the backrow.

Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud, Ollivon and Flament retain their places from France’s last outing against Japan in Tokyo, when Les Blues were without a number of first-choice players.

Fullback Jock Campbell will make his first start for Australia afte being named on Thursday as one of four changes for the game at the Stade de France.

Campbell, 27, came off the bench for his debut last Saturday in the 16-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield when Tom Banks hurt his ankle and replaces him in one of three backline changes.

Lalakai Foketi comes in for Hunter Paisami at centre and Nic White takes over at scrumhalf from Tate McDermott. Paisami hurt his finger last week but is included among the replacements.

In the frontrow, Taniela Tupou replaces Allan Alaalatoa, who was ruled out after suffering concussion in last weekend’s narrow win.

Tupou gave away a last-gasp penalty that handed Scotland a chance to win the test but Blair Kinghorn missed the kick.

“I just know I haven’t been up to it in some of the games, especially the last three games I’ve played,” Tupou told reporters this week.

“I just didn’t perform and I think I let it get to me. I tried to play my best and I nearly ruined it with a bloody penalty at the end.”

But he said he was looking forward to playing at the Stade de France on Saturday

“France are a very good team ... their forwards are just so big,” Tupou said.

“They play freestyle footy. We have to be on our game. It’s a big challenge for me and I’m excited by it.”

In a statement naming the team, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said: “Jock’s had a great year for Queensland and the Australia A side and has earned the right to start for his country.

“While we were happy to get a win to start the tour, we know we have a lot more in us and will need to be much better on Saturday against what is probably the best team in the world.

“To play France in Paris less than one year out from a Rugby World Cup here is an incredible opportunity and one we’re all excited by.”

WALES (v New Zealand): L Halfpenny (Scarlets); L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), G North (Ospreys), N Tompkins (Saracens), R Dyer (Dragons); G Anscombe (Ospreys), T Williams (Cardiff); G Thomas (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Ospreys); W Rowlands (Dragons), A Beard (Ospreys); J Tipuric (Ospreys, capt), T Reffell (Leicester), T Faletau (Cardiff).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), N Smith (Ospreys), D Lewis (Cardiff), A W Jones (Ospreys), C Tshiunza (Exeter), K Hardy (Scarlets), R Priestland (Cardiff), O Watkin (Ospreys).

NEW ZEALAND: B Barrett; S Reece, R Ioane, J Barrett, C Clarke; R Mo’unga, A Smith; E de Groot, C Taylor, T Lomax; S Whitelock (capt), S Barrett; S Frizell, D Papali’i, A Savea.

Replacements: S Taukei’aho, O Tu’ungafasi, F Newell, T Vaa’i, A Ioane, B Weber, D Havili, A Lienert-Brown.

FRANCE (v Australia): Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament; Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Dany Priso, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Kilian Geraci, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert.

AUSTRALIA: Jock Campbell; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Tom Wright; Bernard Foley, Nic White; James Slipper (capt), Dave Porecki, Taniela Tupou; Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville; Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Rob Valetini.

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Matt Gibbon, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Hunter Paisami, Reece Hodge.