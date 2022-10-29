Connacht claim valuable away success with victory over Ospreys in Swansea

Alex Wootton scores Connacht's first try during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against the Ospreys at Swansea.com Stadium. Photograph: Ashley Crowden/Inpho

Ospreys 19 Connacht 22

It was a game which had banana skin written all over it. A young Ospreys side shorn of internationals at home against a Connacht outfit desperate to take advantage. That Andy Friend’s side prevailed was a valuable on-the-road win that keeps them in the hunt for the top eight of the URC.

The first half was a story of missed opportunities for Connacht, but they still came out 14-12 ahead at the break, thanks to two quick-fire tries in the final five minutes.

They were much needed after a disastrous start in which Connacht gifted their hosts a brace of soft tries. Lock Hew Sutton opened the home side’s tally after just two minutes, supplied by scrumhalf Rueben Morgan Williams, who took quick advantage of a Connacht knock-on. Outhalf Jack Walsh added the extras to put Connacht on the backfoot from the start.

It did not get any better when the visitors were caught out defensively again as the hosts scored their second try six minutes later. A clever interchange between centre Kieran Williams and Morgan Williams saw the scrumhalf dotting down to give the home side a 12-0 lead.

Connacht’s response was positive but lacking in clinical finish. They took control for long periods but butchered several scoring chances, which if converted, would have put them out of sight.

Failing to take advantage of a penalty to touch, which had seen Ospreys’ Ethan Roots yellow-carded for a tip tackle on Gavin Thornbury, they left a try behind for an accidental offside in a rolling maul.

And when Ospreys were able to get a hand under the ball, another try went begging, while Denis Buckley was deemed off his feet shy of the line.

However, Connacht took a leaf out of the home side’s book and delivered two tries in quick succession. John Porch was instrumental before Jack Carty floated a pass over the top to Alex Wootton who finished off. Carty nailed the sideline conversion to give them a much-needed score after 35 minutes.

Within a couple of minutes Connacht delivered a second, man-of-the-match Caolin Blade sniping over to put Connacht into the lead. And it looked positive when after the restart Connacht took territorial control, pushing for the line before Blade supplied Porch who finished off.

Though missing out on a fourth try bonus, Carty added a valuable drop goal to put some distance between the sides as Ospreys kept the pressure on, delivering a try through Sam Perry, but the reward went to the visitors for a much-needed win away from home and a push up the URC table.

OSPREYS: M Nagy; L Morgan, T Thomas-Wheeler, K Williams, K Giles; J Walsh, R Morgan Williams; R Henry, S Baldwin (capt), T Botha; R Davies, H Sutton; E Roots, H Deaves, M Morris.

Replacements: S Parry for Baldwin, G Phillips for Henry, S Parry for Baldwin, B Warren for Botha (all 54 mins), T Davies for Deaves (59), J Regan for R Davies (72).

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; A Wootton, T Farrell, D Hawkshaw, J Porch; J Carty (capt), C Blade; D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier; O Dowling, G Thornbury; S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: A Byrne for O’Halloran (36 mins), G Stewart for Martin-Tierney and S Illo for Aungier (both 49), D Murray for Dowling and P Boyle for Hurley-Langton (both 59), K Marmion for Blade (63), T Daly for Wootton (70).

Referee: Sam Grove White (SRU)