URC: Brilliant Ulster seal bonus-point victory over Lions in thriller

Emirates Lions 37 Ulster 39

A remarkable game, 10 tries, split evenly at five apiece but Ulster crucially had two points to spare to seal a brilliant bonus point win at Ellis Park, defying the heat (29 degrees) and lung burning altitude in the process.

Ulster demonstrated great character, attitude, and guts too to eke out the victory, but it was their ruthless exploitation of the time that Lions centre Henco van Wyk spent in the sin bin either side of halftime where they racked up 19 points, scoring three tries that was pivotal.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland will be pleased with the commitment and some of the attacking play but there were issues at the scrum and in defence that will occupy his time in training as they prepare for a clash with the Sharks in Durban.

In the context of a hard-working team effort, Michael Lowry stood out for his creativity — one lapse in defence aside — while Stuart McCloskey, Rob Baloucoune, Billy Burns and Rob Lyttle finished smartly for their tries.

The pack put in a huge effort, Duane Vermeulen, excellent, so too Alan O’Connor and Tom O’Toole, the latter sprang from the bench early. The Ulster replacements did provide momentum and energy. The Lions almost came back to pinch the match, but Nathan Doak’s late penalty provided just enough of a buffer.

Ulster struck almost from the get-go, Duane Vermeulen won a turnover at a ruck, the visitors then exploited the short-side, Robert Baloucoune dummied, accelerated between two props and raced away to touch down. John Cooney converted.

On seven minutes referee Ben Blain was conned into giving a penalty when Lions scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba threw the ball against Eric O’Sullivan at a ruck; it wasn’t an attempt to pass, just a cynical ploy which worked. Outhalf Gianni Lombard thumped the penalty between the posts.

Vermeulen again insinuated himself over the ball and forced Willem Alberts into conceding the penalty for not releasing. Cooney, the URC’s leading points scorer, tagged on three points via an upright.

The scrumhalf though might like to revisit the 16th minute, Michael Lowry beat a couple of tacklers, Eric O’Sullivan was put in space, before linking with Cooney but unfortunately, he failed to spot an unmarked Baloucoune on his outside, albeit 20 feet away.

The Lions turned over possession at the ruck in their 22 and prop Ruan Dreyer’s offload sent number eight Francke Horn racing 60 metres for a try. Lombard’s conversion brought the side’s level going into the first water-break.

Ulster conceded a couple of penalties at scrum time and then lost their tighthead prop Gareth Milasinovich, who collapsed, arms spread eagled, after catching a hip to the temple area. He left for a head injury assessment and didn’t return, replaced by Tom O’Toole.

It didn’t stem the flow at the set-piece, O’Sullivan penalised at the next scrum, Alan O’Connor for changing his bind at the ensuing lineout. The upshot was a second try for the Lions through flanker Emmanuel Tshituka as he powered through a couple of tacklers from close range.

Ulster’s response was first class. They won a scrum penalty of their own and after Lions centre Henco van Wyk correctly received a yellow card for a slap down close to his line, Ulster eventually worked a try in the far corner through Billy Burns, having initially looked like they had butchered the opportunity.

Cooney missed the conversion, but Ulster had pegged back their hosts to just an 18-15 lead at the interval.

Ulster started the second half in similar fashion to the first, grabbing a try through wing Rob Lyttle, the irrepressible Lowry once again a catalyst with his footwork. Cooney tagged on a superb touchline conversion.

The Ulster fullback’s brilliant 50/22 kick gave the Irish province a lineout five metres from the Lions line and despite losing the first touch on the throw centre, Stuart McCloskey standing at the back of the lineout, won back possession to dive over the line. Cooney converted; Ulster racked up 19 points while their opponents were down a man.

Ulster's John Cooney makes a break against the Lions. Photograph: Deon van der Merwe/Inpho

The visitors got their bonus point try in more orthodox fashion on 52 minutes, Herring, the tail-gunner in a lineout maul that forced their way over with a little help from a few of the backs. Nathan Doak, on for Cooney, kicked a fine conversion to push Ulster out to a 36-18 lead.

If Ulster thought that they had completed the lion’s share of the work towards a victory, their hosts disabused them in no uncertain fashion with a brace of quick tries, the first for fullback Andries Coetzee and a second for wing Quan Horn, the latter converted by Jordan Hendrikse.

Doak kicked a penalty to push Ulster out to a nine-point lead but Lions number eight Francke Horn got his second try of the match, which Hendrikse converted from the touchline to leave the home side trailing 39-37 with two minutes remaining but Ulster survived, their celebrations at the final whistle thoroughly deserved.

Scoring sequence

1 min: Baloucoune try, Cooney conversion, 0-7; 7: Lombard penalty, 3-7; 9: Cooney penalty, 3-10; 16: F Horn try, Lombard conversion, 10-10; 26: Lombard penalty, 13-10; 32: Tshituka try, 18-10; 39: Burns try, 18-15. Half-time: 18-15. 41: Lyttle try, Cooney conversion, 18-22; 46: McCloskey try, Cooney conversion, 18-29; 52: Herring try, Doak conversion, 18-36; 61: Coetzee try, 23-36; 65: Q Horn try, Hendrikse conversion, 30-36; 74: Doak penalty, 30-39; 76: F Horn try, Hendrikse conversion, 37-39.

Emirates Lions: A Coetzee; E van der Merwe, H van Wyk, M Louw, Q Horn; G Lombard, S Nohamba; JP Smith, J Visagie, R Dreyer; W Alberts, R Nothnagel (capt); E Tshituka, R Venter, F Horn. Replacements: P-J van Vuren for Alberts halftime; S Sithole for Smith 48 mins; M van den Berg for Nohamba 48 mins; PJ Botha for Visagie 57 mins; R Smith for Dreyer 58 mins; S Sangweni for Venter 58 mins; J Hendrikse for Lombard 58 mins.

Ulster: M Lowry, R Baloucoune, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle, B Burns, J Cooney, E O’Sullivan, R Herring, G Milasinovich, A O’Connor (capt), S Carter, D McCann, Marcus Rea, D Vermeulen. Replacements: T O’Toole for Milasinovich (HIA) 26 mins; N Doak for Cooney 50 mins; N Timoney for McCann 50 mins; J Andrew for Herring 58 mins; E McIlroy for Baloucoune 59 mins; C Reid for O’Sullivan 59 mins; C Izuchukwu for Carter 65 mins; S Moore for Marshall 75 mins.

Referee: B Blain (Scotland).

Yellow card: H van Wyk (Lions) 38 mins.