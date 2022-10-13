Charlie Ngatai working on ‘getting the feeling back’ at Leinster after spell in France

For all his experience in playing top-flight rugby for 14 years, by his own admission, it hasn’t been the easiest settling in period for Charlie Ngatai at Leinster. The 32-year-old, once-capped All Blacks centre and former Maori All Blacks captain has found the adjustment from playing for four seasons in the Top 14 with Lyon difficult, even if the style of rugby is more akin to his time in New Zealand.

“It’s a very different style to French rugby, probably similar to New Zealand; the fast-paced, open rugby, skilful. It’s getting the feeling back, a lot more running, a lot faster.

“So, just bringing those old habits back and get the feeling back. Obviously, a new team, new systems, new way of playing. I’m still learning, even though I feel like I have been around a while. It’s good to keep learning and growing your game.”

His versatility across the three-quarter line – he can also play fullback – has meant Ngatai has played in all four of Leinster’s games, starting the wins over Zebre and the Sharks, but his best moment was probably that try-saving tackle against Ulster off the bench when dislodging the ball from Aaron Sexton.

“Yeah, it sort of came out of nowhere,” he recalled with a smile. “Looking back on it, I wasn’t sure whether or not I was going to get there or stop the try. I sort of seen the glimpse of the ball on the wrong side. I watch a bit of NFL or Red Zone Fantasy Football, so I watch the cornerback safeties. They all try and force fumbles by trying to punch the ball out.

“It was just one of those moments where you just throw an arm or try and knock the ball loose and hope you knock it on or knock it free. You weren’t too sure if the ref was going to be upstairs or just allow the try. But it happened to fall in our favour.”

Ngatai linked well between Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw last week in the free-scoring 54-34 win over the Sharks, but there have been understandable teething problems. As in the Zebre game, where he played between Ross Byrne and Jamie Osborne, disconnections in midfield have again contributed to Leinster being unusually vulnerable in conceding set-piece tries.

“I suppose our defensive play wasn’t our best night but it was the first time I have played with Johnny, first time I have played with Robbie. It was one of those things where you’re not sure how they play or what they do. In trying to get that connection through training, talking, I suppose it’s still a work in progress.”

It’s helped that he’s known Jamison Gibson-Park, who went to the same Gisborne Boys’ High School, and James Lowe from their days with the Chiefs, but off the pitch there’s been adjustments too.

Ngatai arrived with his wife Gaynor and their four kids – Kerehi (9), Makaea (7), Tiare (4) and baby Hana (17 months), who was born in France. “Still getting used to the weather,” he admitted good-naturedly. “It changes pretty quick, especially around 2.30 when the school pickups are on. Generally, there is a bit of a downpour.”

Charlie Ngatai in action against Zebre in Parma. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Inpho

While the older kids enjoy school finishing earlier than in France, learning Irish has been tricky, even if that was all part of the plan. Ngatai needed a new challenge, while also broadening his kids’ education and early life experiences.

“It is a busy household. Where I am at this stage, 32 now, four kids, it’s always in the back of my mind you’re missing on your kids growing up. But look on the experience I’ve given them, obviously moving from New Zealand, when they were at a young age, to four years in France.

“My two oldest can speak French. Learning that culture, a new way of living and now uplifting them and coming to Dublin to learn another new culture, another new language and a bit of Gaelic in school. To be able to give them that experience that other kids, especially in New Zealand, don’t get the chance to have, for me that’s probably a big win I suppose.”

Outstanding for the Chiefs in 2015 and 2016, Ngatai would assuredly have won more than his one cap against Fiji in 2015 but for the presence of Ma’a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Sonny Bill Williams and Malakai Fekitoa, who made the 2015 World Cup ahead of him.

Concussion issues then forced him to withdraw from the 2016 series at home to Wales and ultimately sidelined him for 11 months, even making him consider retirement.

Attending a club game before his return in 2017, Ngatai was so horrified to see a player appear dazed for several minutes after making a big tackle and no action be taken that he walked on to the pitch to tell the player to come off and inform the referee he was concussed.

“I suppose it’s the most talked about injury at the moment with a lot of concussions happening,” Ngatai said this week. “For me it’s a hard one. My last head knock was two years ago in France and I suppose it always sits in the back of your mind when you do have another knock: ‘Is this your last game or what is going to happen?’

“But I suppose each head knock is different. It’s how you recover from there. But I’ve been pretty lucky that my head knocks have been two or three years apart, not back-to-back head knocks. I’ve been able to recover from them but it’s all individual in how you feel and I suppose you’ve got to be honest with yourself, whether or not you are right, or you don’t feel well.

“You’ve only got one brain and it’s how you look after it, because you don’t know what’s going to happen later in life.”