South African prop Steven Kitshoff to join Ulster on three-year deal

Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff is to join Ulster next season. The 30-year-old, 72-times capped World Cup winner has reached agreement with the province on a three-year deal and will make the move from the Stormers and Western Province after France 2023.

Although Kitshoff is contracted with the Stormers until 2024, South African sources have said the Cape franchise will not stand in the loosehead’s way.

It would be Kitshoff’s second overseas stint after playing with Bordeaux in the Top 14 from two seasons from 2015 to 2017 before returning to Cape Town.

Ulster have not confirmed the identity of their new signing but did reveal the province’s frontrow “has been strengthened for the long-term with the recruitment of world class props to supplement and support the development of the province’s young homegrown players over the next four years”.

“Negotiations are at an advanced phase with a player that is a proven winner on the biggest stage, who will join the province next season on a three-year deal following Rugby World Cup 2023.”

Ulster also confirmed that the Scotland and British & Irish Lions loosehead Rory Sutherland has joined the province on a short-term deal. The 28-year-old arrives in Belfast after his Worcester Warriors contract was terminated. He has made 20 appearances for Scotland, and won a Lions Test cap against South Africa last year.

Sutherland spent seven years with Edinburgh before joining Worcester in 2021. His Test debut came against Ireland in 2016, and after three-and-a-half years in the wilderness he returned to the Test arena against Ireland in Dublin on the opening weekend of the 2020 Six Nations.

Worcester’s players became free agents on October 5th after the English club were suspended from all competitions following an unpaid tax bill of €6.8 million.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland, said: “We have an exciting stable of young Irish-qualified props at Ulster, so to be able to support their development alongside some world-class operators is great news for everyone associated with Ulster and Irish rugby.

“As a club that is intent on consistently competing for championships, we’re always looking to add to and improve our squad – this includes recruiting players to be a part of the Ulster Rugby family, but most importantly to support and drive the development of young players within our pathway.

“We look forward to welcoming Rory into the squad next week and making further announcements on our recruitment for next season very soon.”

On the arrival of Sutherland, McFarland added: “Myself, Roddy Grant, Jonny Bell and Jonny Petrie have all worked with Rory at some point in his career and know he will add quality on the field and bring an invaluable level of experience and mindset that our young props can squeeze every drop out of.”

Speaking about his departure from Worcester, Sutherland said: “The rugby community who has supported myself, and all those at Worcester, over the past while during what has been a heartbreaking time for players and staff alike.

“However, I’m looking forward to linking up with Ulster, and getting stuck into the BKT URC and the many familiar faces and rivals that it will bring. The club is on a quest for silverware, and I’ll do all I can this season to play my part in that ambition.”