Leinster to open Champions Cup campaign against Racing 92 in Le Havre

Leinster will start their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with an away game against Racing 92 at the 25,000 capacity Stade Océane in Le Havre on Saturday, December 10th, the game kicking off at 2pm local time.

Leo Cullen’s side will be the first Irish side in action on the opening weekend of games, with both Munster and Ulster not kicking off their campaigns until the Sunday.

Ulster head to the AJ Bell Stadium to take on the Sale Sharks, with a 1pm kick-off, before Munster host Toulouse at Thomond Park at 3.15pm, a game that will be shown live on RTÉ.

Leinster will also get the second weekend of fixtures under way when they host Gloucester on Friday, December 16th at 8pm, another game live on RTÉ. The game will take place at the RDS, with Leinster waiting until the final round of pool games to use the Aviva Stadium for the meeting with Racing 92 on Saturday, January 21st.

Ulster will host defending champions La Rochelle on Saturday, December 17th at the Kingspan Stadium, with a 5.30pm kick-off, while Munster will again in action on a Sunday when they travel to Franklin’s Gardens to take on Northampton for a 1pm kick-off.

Round 1

Saturday, December 10th

Racing 92 v Leinster, Stade Océane, Le Havre, 2pm (1pm Irish time)

Sunday, December 11th

Sale Sharks v Ulster, AJ Bell Stadium, 1.0

Munster v Toulouse, Thomond Park, 3.15

Round 2

Friday, December 16th

Leinster v Gloucester, RDS, 8.0

Saturday, December 17th

Ulster v La Rochelle, Kingspan Stadium, 5.30

Sunday, December 18th

Northampton v Munster, Franklin’s Gardens, 1.0

Round 3

Saturday, January 14th

Gloucester v Leinster, Kingsholm, 1.0

Munster v Northampton, Thomond Park, 3.15

La Rochelle v Ulster, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 6.30 (5.30 Irish time)

Round 4

Saturday, January 21st

Leinster v Racing 92, Aviva Stadium, 3.15

Ulster v Sale, Kingspan Stadium, 8.0

Sunday, January 22nd

Toulouse v Munster, Stade Ernest Wallon, 4.15 (3.15 local time)