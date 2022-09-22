Ringrose to captain team as Leinster make 11 changes to team to face Benetton

Leo Cullen has been able to call on a number of Irish players as he makes 11 changes to his team to play Benetton in the URC tomorrow evening (7.35pm).

Garry Ringrose is back to the starting XV and will captain the side. He will be partnered in the centre by Robbie Henshaw.

Elsewhere in the backs Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Dave Kearney are the back three selected by Cullen, with Luke McGrath and Ciarán Frawley in the half backs.

To the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Michael Ala’alatoa are selected in the front row, while James Ryan partners South African lock Jason Jenkins for the first time behind them.

Finally, it’s a completely new back row for Cullen this week, with Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris selected to start.

On the bench Cian Healy is in line to win his 250th cap if introduced.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Jimmy O’Brien (53)

14. Jordan Larmour (74)

13. Garry Ringrose (102) (c)

12. Robbie Henshaw (68)

11. Dave Kearney (174)

10. Ciarán Frawley (57)

9. Luke McGrath (176)

1. Andrew Porter (91)

2. Dan Sheehan (29)

3. Michael Ala’alatoa (26)

4. Jason Jenkins (1)

5. James Ryan (58)

6. Ryan Baird (38)

7. Josh van der Flier (114)

8. Caelan Doris (55)

16. Rónan Kelleher (37)

17. Ed Byrne (86)

18. Cian Healy (249)

19. Ross Molony (140)

20. Will Connors (26)

21. Cormac Foley (5)

22. Ross Byrne (129)

23. Charlie Ngatai (1)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)