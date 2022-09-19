Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins pleased with opportunity South African mini tour offers

By any yardstick, Connacht could not have handpicked a tougher start to their 2022-23 URC campaign. Beaten by Ulster in Belfast on opening night, they are away to reigning champions the Stormers on Saturday, and beaten finalists the Bulls six days later, before home games against Munster and Leinster.

Connacht have thus been pitted against all four of last season’s semi-finalists in the opening five rounds, along with a quarter-finalist by way of light relief. Yet they are positives to this exacting schedule, as their trek to South Africa affords them an opportunity to work together for a fortnight and is probably preferable to a more disruptive mini tour toward the end of a long, hard campaign – as happened last season.

“Yeah, really pleased actually,” was how Pete Wilkins described the timing of their South African safari. The Englishman has been given more responsibility following his elevation to Connacht head coach and his view is also based on his five-year stint with the Queensland Reds from 2011 to 2015.

“I think from my time in Super Rugby we were always envious of the teams that were able to do that in South Africa at the start of the season because culturally and off-field it gives you a chance to bond with the group, but also it’s a chance to go with fresh bodies.

“You’re coming off the back of pre-season and then just the one game for us. You’re not going at the end of a very long season like we had last year when sometimes it can be tough to emotionally and physically get up for that.

“So for us it’s the perfect time. The Ulster result adds to that in terms of us building together and regrouping, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham have all been named in a 28-man squad. A fourth summer tourist to New Zealand, Cian Fitzgerald, has also been named along with Caolin Blade, Sam Illo and Dylan Tierney-Martin. This quartet will be available for selection against the Stormers before joining up with the Emerging Ireland squad in Bloemfontein for that much debated tour to South Africa in these early stages of a new URC campaign.

Reinforcements will be added towards the end of the week for the Bulls match, with Conor Oliver and Gavin Thornbury likely to be summoned after recovering from illness and a knee sprain, with Jack Carty also potentially in the mix after undergoing wrist surgery at the end of last season.

“To have them available for selection is brilliant,” said Wilkins of the returning internationals. “They’ll obviously add quality to the group but they’ll also bring more quality out of those other players through their leadership and through that knock-on effect in some of the decision making that they produce in games. So it’s only good for us and we’re thrilled to have them on the trip.”

Their schedule also allowed the Connacht squad to have their debrief in Dublin on Sunday before training in the IRFU’s HPC prior to their departure, allowing them to dissect a poor performance last Saturday when Ulster targeted their ruck ball and Wilkins admitted that their discipline and kicking game came up well short.

Although not bulk suppliers to the Springboks, with South Africa concluding their tilt at the Rugby Championship title against Argentina in Durban on Saturday, the Stormers will be without props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, as well as utility back Damian Willemse.

The Stormers have moved their opening defence of the title to the smaller Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch University, where they played one game last season in beating Zebre Parma 55-7.

“It’s a great venue for it,” said Wilkins. “I’ve not been to a competitive game there before, I’ve been to the area. So it’s fantastic for us to get a chance to play there. The Stormers will obviously bring massive physicality, as all the South Africans do we know.

“They’re a good attacking and defensive team, and we’ve identified a couple of opportunities to go after them, things that suit our style of play, and we think we can get some access points into the game.

“I think it will be an exciting game; two teams that have pretty exciting backlines and the battle up front will obviously earn the right for whoever gets to fire those shots.”

Connacht travelling squad v Stormers

Forwards (17)

Jack Aungier, Finlay Bealham, Ciaran Booth, Paul Boyle, Denis Buckley, Jarrad Butler, Peter Dooley, Oisín Dowling, Leva Fifita, Dave Heffernan, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sam Illo, Josh Murphy, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast, Grant Stewart, Dylan Tierney-Martin.

Backs (11)

Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Tom Farrell, Conor Fitzgerald, Mack Hansen, David Hawkshaw, Kieran Marmion, Oran McNulty, John Porch, Byron Ralston.