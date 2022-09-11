Ireland claim bronze medal at Sevens World Cup in Cape Town

It was apposite that the final touch belonged to Terry Kennedy, nudging the ball into the stands he brought a conclusion to Ireland’s pulsating 19-14 victory over World Series champions, Australia, in the bronze medal match at the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town.

The St Mary’s College delivered a monumental individual performance, scored one try, helped to create another with an instinctive, cultured flick of the boot and was at the centre of his team’s best attacking moments in a match in which they twice came from behind to create Irish rugby history.

Kennedy provided a fitting epitaph to a marvellous season on a personal level in which he finished as top try scorer in the world series (50 in 52 matches) and a member of the “dream team”, a selection that acknowledges the best seven players from all countries on the circuit. He is taking a year out now from Sevens, but the 26-year-old will be back.

It was far from a one-man show, Harry McNulty — he scored the match winning try — Jack Kelly and Chay Mullins also caught the eye as did replacements Mark Roche and Andrew Smith, but in truth everyone contributed handsomely from the moment that Sean Cribben kick-started Ireland’s revival with a superb individual try.

Ireland captain Billy Dardis admitted: “It’s pretty surreal. We have had some memorable days in the Sevens, and this is another to add to it. To come third in a World Cup is pretty special.” It could have been even better but earlier in the day Ireland narrowly lost out 17-10 to New Zealand in the semi-final; undone literally by the bounce of a ball and one or two breakdown issues.

Ireland shelved any disappointment, their resilience, tenacity, and class in beating Australia. Kennedy said: “We spoke about building as the tournament went on and, unfortunately, we just lost out to New Zealand but to regroup and get that bronze medal just shows what a special group this is.

“To get a medal in the World Cup is unbelievable. We spoke about it but to go out there and do it is incredibly special.” Fiji won the men’s title while Australia beat New Zealand to take the women’s crown.

Ireland’s Harry McNulty scores a try against Australia at the Sevens World Cup, Cape Town, South Africa. Photograph: INPHO/Travis Prior

Head coach James Topping has built on the foundation laid by Anthony Eddy in a relatively short space of time, racking up several milestones including a World Series final and silver medal in Toulouse and now a third placed finish and bronze medal at a World Cup.

Topping explained: “Obviously a World Cup is every four years, and we just had a year and a half on the World Series to get used to this level of competition. For the guys to come in and get a bronze in a competition that is knockout and beat the hosts South Africa and Australia, who won the World Series, is a great boost for us really.

“Hopefully, we can build on from this year next [season]. This World Cup has been a showcase for the depth we have acquired over the last two years with this squad. Covid hit all sports, but it gave us a bit of time to rebuild the squad. The Olympics is what we want to try and qualify next, encourage guys, and see if we can grow the squad further before it comes around.”

The Ireland Women’s Sevens team finished the tournament on a bright note with a 26-10 victory over England to claim seventh place at the World Cup. It may have partially assuaged the disappointment of comprehensive defeats to New Zealand (28-0) in a quarter final and Fiji (24-0), having opened the competition with a victory over Brazil (24-12).

Aiden McNulty’s Irish squad had beaten England on the three occasions that the countries met during last season’s World Series events but in Cape Town lacked the spark that earned them silver and bronze medals and a highest ever finished off fourth overall during that campaign.

Being bullied at the breakdown was a notable performance flaw in the defeats to New Zealand and Fiji, as it kept the twin threat of Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Beibhinn Parsons on the periphery of the games. When England started aggressively, it briefly appeared as if Ireland might be in trouble again.

England scored two of the game’s first three tries through Megan Jones and Ellie Boatman with Stacey Flood responding for Ireland. The next score was crucial, Mulhall’s beautifully weighted kick saw Murphy Crowe outpace the cover and dot down. Mulhall’s two conversions gave Ireland at 14-10 interval lead.

English indiscipline allowed Ireland several set piece platforms from which they added tries from Megan Burns and a second from the excellent Murphy Crowe. Mulhall and Eve Higgins, particularly in defence, were outstanding contributors to the win.

Flood (26), one of the “Crusty Dustys” as she, Murphy Crowe (27) and Mulhall (28) are affectionately known within the squad, said: “We only got to show what we can do in the last game. It’s quite frustrating to come out with two wins and two losses and only play well in your first and your last game.

“We are disappointed but, going forward, we know we just have to go back to basics when things aren’t going our way.” Ireland has seven players making their World Cup debuts and nine of the squad are aged 18-24.

Flood made the point: “It’s good to get people game-time at a World Cup and know what that feels like. There are some young girls in this squad and I’m sure they’ll be around for a few World Cups.”