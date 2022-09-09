Rugby World Cup Sevens: Ireland run out comfortable winners over Portugal

The Ireland Men’s team got their Rugby World Cup Sevens campaign off to a perfect start early this morning when they beat Portugal 24-0 in Cape Town. Tries from Terry Kennedy, Hugo Lennox, Sean Cribben and Bryan Mollen. Mark Roche and captain Billy Dardis each landed a conversion.

James Topping’s side, who are the ninth seeds, will face England in a mouth-watering round of 16 clash at 1.39pm (Irish time). The winners will advance to Saturday night’s Championship quarter finals, and a possible showdown with host nation South Africa at 9.33pm Irish time.

Kennedy, the leading try scorer in last season’s World Series, said: “We knew it was going to be a tough one first off, an 8.45am kick-off against a really tough hard-working Portuguese team.

“We knew we’d have our work cut out and we worked really hard for each other out there. I think it showed especially keeping them out off that counterattack in the first half. We’re really happy to get through that one, conceding no tries.

“We set ourselves a goal of working really hard for ourselves on ‘D’ and hoping the attack looks after itself so that’s right to the final whistle. We don’t really want to concede, so it was really pleasing to show all of our workload at the end there.”

The Ireland Women’s team kick off their campaign against Brazil at 12.54pm (Irish time).

Ireland: Matt McDonald, Jack Kelly, Harry McNulty, Mark Roche, Hugo Lennox, Terry Kennedy, Chay Mullins. Subs used: Sean Cribbin, Andrew Smith, Bryan Mollen, Billy Dardis (capt), Jordan Conroy.