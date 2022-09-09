Rugby was selling its values on the open market and Qatar saw a bargain

You might have noticed how the chief executive of the United Rugby Championship (URC), Martin Anayi, sold a fait accompli to his rugby audience this week. Just like that, the URC inked a sponsorship deal with Qatar’s state airline, a country where the Kafala system still exists. But doing due diligence these days rarely involves a check of the 2016 Global Slavery index.

Estimates put 30,300 people or 1.36 per cent of the total population of Qatar in conditions of modern slavery. But phooey to that, it is one of the best airlines in the business.

We are wont to say bad money pervades sport now, but why the four Irish provinces involved would wish to contribute to the cosmetic enhancing of the Qatar image, who knows. What dark recess of rugby’s chromosomal sequence triggered a sudden love for air-conditioned stadiums and a capital city where players plimsolls will stick to the road when they leave their seven-star hotel to buy an energy drink?

Welcome to pre-season training in Qatar, a country whose take on certain rights would make Ian Paisley’s 1977 ‘Save Ulster From Sodomy’ look like a liberal crusade

Well, bringing the gift of the game to the locals is something. If you can find them. Not wishing to nitpick, but Qatari citizens represent no more than 12 per cent of the population; the Indians, Sri Lankans, Filipinos and Nepalese coming and going as their work permits allow. It is surely a freak of nature when the most scarce human being you might meet at the “Strictly Old School Friday Night” with DJ Legacy at the Mondrian Doha is a local.

“Can we have winter training camps like football have in Qatar? Can you take pre-season matches to the air-conditioned stadiums and take full advantage of the legacy that they want to achieve there? Can you set up new competitions? Can you help Qatari rugby?” asked a rhetorical Anayi.

Yes, rugby was in a giving mood at this week’s launch of the URC season. The plans will potentially start with pre-season matches and training camps, but with a three-year deal in place, it could develop into bigger fixtures being hosted there.

[ URC chief defends sponsorship deal with Qatar’s state airline ]

Just when did the domestic game creep under the duvet with LIV Golf and Fifa? You’ve got to ask if embracing the regime is fundamentally any different from fist bumping South Africa when it was under apartheid.

The change of tack to love the Middle East comes a year after Leinster embarked on a month-long campaign of collegiality with Pride, and those men and women in rugby who were members of the LGBTQ+ community. Previously support had been a soft touch approach. Visibility around campaigns was low key. June 2021 changed all that. June became Pride Month in Leinster Rugby, raising awareness and celebrating diversity.

So, welcome to pre-season training in Qatar, a country whose take on certain rights would make Ian Paisley’s 1977 “Save Ulster From Sodomy” look like a liberal crusade, by punishing same-sex relations with up to seven years in prison. Best travel advice for this cultural exchange is to park your same-sex preferences in lost property until you leave. Or, if you are feeling lucky, take your chance in the sharia court.

As URC rugby seamlessly moves into post-righteous mode, it does so shedding reputational currency that it won’t get back.

It was only a few years ago that all four provinces along with the IRFU were promoting the Spirit of Rugby programme and the core values of the game — respect, inclusivity, integrity and educating those in the game about their rights and responsibilities on and off the field. The innocence of the Pro 14. Now it has moved into a blameless partnership, a laudable fiscal space, a scrupulously sensible co-operative and you know when you fly into Doha, you won’t have to worry about slow baggage handlers and the homeless. Fringe benefits.

Anyway, URC has it all worked out.

“At the same time, what they can take from a partnership with a rugby competition is that we stand for great values and stand for championing those values,” explained Anayi.

Exactly. Is it not delicious that the precise nature of the transaction taking place is expertly understood? URC is selling the values of rugby and Qatar is buying.

Put another way, rugby is enhancing Qatar’s image, which is clearly the principal purpose as it is a cast iron certainty the Al Thani royal family are not concerned with the drift defence or trialling of the 50:22.

That is the great thing about those pesky women’s rights and inconvenient freedom of expressions. They have a price. Amid the regular virtue signalling, rugby now knows it. So does The Human Dignity Trust: “In addition to the Penal Code provisions outlined here, Qatar operates sharia courts in which it is technically possible for men who engage in same-sex intimacy to be sentenced to death.”

On the upside, URC rugby has found a modern partnership that is a snug fit with its 2022 business model going forward. Wholesome as a fracking lease, edifying as a puppy farm, but with extra leg room for those long flights.