Sene Naoupu announces retirement from international rugby

Sene Naoupu has announced her retirement from international rugby. After moving to Ireland in 2009, the New Zealand-born centre debuted in green in 2015 during a Six Nations win over Italy in Florence. She also made her Sevens debut that year in Dubai.

Naoupu went on to earn 48 caps for the 15s side, scoring six tries in total. She also represented Ireland at the 2017 World Cup.

Naoupu, who initially only came to the country when her husband George signed to play for Connacht, last lined out on the international stage during Ireland’s Six Nations win over Scotland back in April.

“It is surreal,” admits Naoupu when asked to reflect on her international career. “I look back to when we first came to Ireland in 2009 to Galway, I had the privilege of moving to Ireland as a supportive rugby wife and I never expected years later to be a rugby international.

“I’ve been involved in the national programme for the last 10 years and I’ve given all I can. Like the other girls I’ve dedicated my heart and soul to serve the team in the green jersey and I consider it a privilege that I get to retire on my own terms. I’m at peace to evolve away from the international stage as a player, knowing I gave it everything I had.

“I want to acknowledge the giants of Irish rugby whose shoulders we stood on, I got to play alongside some of those Irish rugby legends.”

In her club career, the 38-year-old Naoupu has lined out for both Galwegians and Old Belvedere, as well as Leinster in provincial action and Harlequins in the Premier 15s. After initially missing out on selection for this year’s Six Nations, Naoupu linked up with Exeter Chiefs to stay fit ahead of a recall for the final matches of the tournament when a number of players left camp to link up with the Sevens programme.

“I genuinely wanted to thank Ireland for accepting me, for accepting me as their own and embracing me as a custodian of the green jersey. It really was a privilege to play for Ireland and earn the right to represent you on the world stage.

“While I’m very proud of where I come from I’m also very proud to be Irish, that means everything to me and my family.”