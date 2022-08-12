TG4 to broadcast Ireland women’s rugby team’s Test series against Japan

The Ireland Women's rugby team will travel to Japan this summer to face the Sakura Fifteen in a two-Test series. Photograph: Inpho

The Ireland women’s rugby team’s two-match Test series against Japan later this month will be aired live on TG4.

Following an invitation to the Irish team from World Rugby to assist Japan in their preparations for the Rugby World Cup, the squad will travel to Japan for the first Test on August 20th and the second on August 27th.

Irish head coach Greg McWilliams’ 29-player squad arrived in Tokyo on Friday ahead of the historic Tour, which will see Ireland face the host nation in back-to-back Test matches over the course of the next two weekends.

[ Exclusion of trans women from contact rugby sets ‘dangerous precedent’, advocates say ]

Ireland open the Series against the Sakura Fifteen at the Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka (7pm local time/11am Irish time), and Nichola Fryday’s side then move back to Tokyo where they go head-to-head with Japan in the second and final Test at the iconic Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium (7pm local time/11am Irish time).

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4′s head of sport said: “After last season’s successful coverage of the Women’s All-Ireland League final and the Women’s Interprovinicial Championship, TG4 is very pleased to provide viewers with live coverage of these international matches.”

Meanwhile Shamrock Rovers’ Europa League play-off games, home and away, against Ferencváros will be shown live on RTÉ2.

Having already secured a spot in at least the Europa Conference League group stage, Shamrock Rovers will face off against Hungarian champions Ferencváros in the Europa League play-off round. The winner will progress to the group stages of the Europa League with the loser dropping down to the Conference League.

[ ‘How come Irish teams cannot do this?’ - Stephen Bradley hits out against European travel nightmare for LOI teams ]

Rovers travel to Budapest next week (Thursday August 18th) for the away leg with kick-off at 5.30pm Irish time. The home leg in Tallaght Stadium takes place on Thursday August 25th with an 8pm kick-off.

Ireland Women’s rugby team’s two-match Test series

(All matches live on TG4 from 10:40am)

Saturday August 20th: Ireland v Japan, Ecopa Stadium, Shizuoka — 7pm local time/11am Irish time.

Saturday August 27th: Ireland v Japan, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, Tokyo — 7pm local time/11am Irish time.