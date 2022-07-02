Live New Zealand vs Ireland first Test

Andy Farrell's Ireland take on New Zealand in the first Test on Saturday morning. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Good morning all and welcome to coverage of the first Test of Ireland’s tour of New Zealand! After a dramatic, Covid-filled build-up, we are finally here. The rugby finally gets underway and we can put all this talk of Joe Schmidt and provocative gambling ads behind us.

My name is Nathan Johns and I’ll be guiding you through the action today. Feel free to get in touch on Twitter (@nathanrjohns) to let us know your thoughts ahead of this one. Kick-off is at 8.05am Irish time so let’s get started.

Right then, here come the players. Anthems first before Ireland face the haka.

Matt Williams has an interesting take on Ireland’s reaction to Joe Schmidt being drafted in to the All Blacks camp.

Instead of focusing on this wonderful opportunity that Ireland have earned via brilliant performances against New Zealand over the past few years, Ireland decided to have their own good old fashioned panic attack this week.

It’s been 48 matches and 28 years since New Zealand last lost at Eden Park

Catch up on Gerry Thornley’s preview from New Zealand.

You look this New Zealand team and have to wonder if they saw what France did to Ireland and what La Rochelle did to Leinster and were left with one conclusion: power. Scott Barrett starts at six even though he has not done so for the All Blacks since their disastrous 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to England. Their midfield pairing of Quinn Tupaea and Rieko Ioane is also pretty beefy, though, for all the rugby Ioane has played in the centre, you can’t help but think Ireland can get at him in attack given he is traditionally a wing.

Wing Leicester Fainga’anuku debuts after an impressive Super Rugby campaign with the Crusaders, while forward Pita Gus Sowakula is due to follow suit off the bench.

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett; Sevu Reece, Reiko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Leicester Fainga’anuku; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; George Bower, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu’ungafasi; Brodie Retallick, Samuel Whitelock; Scott Barrett, Sam Cane (capt), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Angus Ta’avao, Pita Gus Sowakula, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, Braydon Ennor.

For all the talk around Covid in the build-up to this one, it’s gone somewhat under the radar that Peter O’Mahony has bumped Jack Conan from the starting backrow. Tadhg Beirne also returns having not played for Munster between the Six Nations and now during injury; Ireland look to be prioritising the lineout as an attacking launch.

Right then, with that late change in mind, let’s have a look at the Irish team.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Bundee Aki.

[ Finlay Bealham ruled out with Covid as Ireland’s prop depth suffers another blow ]

The connecting flight from Doha which was bringing late call-up Ed Byrne (and many fans including Josh van Der Flier’s parents) has been delayed only by an estimated 11 hours.

What was a dramatic build-up to this game in and of itself has only gotten worse from an Irish point of view on the day of the game. Covid wiped out virtually all of the New Zealand coaching ticket - hence Joe Schmidt’s involvement on their bench today - it has struck Ireland as well as Finlay Bealham has been ruled out in a late development.

This comes after Jeremy Loughman suffered a suspected concussion against the Maori All Blacks while Cian Healy looked to have picked up a tour-ending ankle injury. Miraculously, Healy has recovered to take a bench role today, but with Bealham now out, Tom O’Toole has to take the 18 shirt just days after he put in an 80-minute stint.

What’s more, Ed Byrne’s flight to New Zealand has been delayed, meaning he won’t land until after this match. That means Michael Bent - yes, you read that right - has been called in as an emergency warm-up player in case one of the matchday props goes down last minute. You really couldn’t make this stuff up.