New Zealand v Ireland: Farrell names experienced side for first test

Cian Healy is surprisingly named on the bench pending the results of a scan after suffering an injury earlier in the week. Photograph: Inpho/Billy Stickland

The 96-times capped Keith Earls has been chosen ahead of Jordan Larmour in perhaps the main issue that faced Andy Farrell and his assistants before confirming their selection for the First test against New Zealand in Eden Park on Saturday.

With Jimmy O’Brien a casualty from the 32-17 defeat by the Maori All Blacks on Wednesday and Mack Hansen laid low by Covid, Earls and Larmour effectively auditioned for the vacancy in Hamilton. The other 14 starters in the First Test were all rested from that midweek tour opener.

There are five changes to the starting XV that kicked off the 29-20 autumnal win over the All Blacks in the Aviva Stadium, although it is a measure of the squad’s settled nature that three of those who will start on Saturday were on the bench on the epic day last November — namely Earls, Tadhg Beirne and Peter O’Mahony.

Robbie Henshaw was missing that day but is reunited with Garry Ringrose in a midfield partnership that finished the season strongly with Leinster, while Dan Sheehan comes in for the absent Ronan Kelleher at hooker.

Beirne makes his first appearance since the Six Nations after being laid low by a thigh injury, while O’Mahony’s promotion means Caelan Doris shifts to eight, and, like Bundee Aki, Jack Conan moves to the bench, where Cian Healy is surprisingly named pending the results of a scan.

The veteran prop appeared to have suffered a serious, tour-ending ankle injury when his foot was caught underneath both him and an opponent, and led to him being stretchered off and his leg strapped into a moon boot.

But apparently he was walking around the team hotel the following morning without so much as a limp.

“He had a bit more of a scare than anything else,” said Andy Farrell after the team’s final full-on session in the North Harbour Stadium, and in a return of the pleasant weather before Wednesday’s match-day downpour in Auckland.

“He recovered pretty quickly in the changing room after the game; he is still a bit sore this morning and is going through a few protocols with regard to rehab etc, but we are going to give him through to tomorrow. He has made such improvement and we are optimistic about that.”

Curiously, Healy and Bealham swap their customary bench numbers — which they used last November against the All Blacks — and Farrell said this was not a mistake.

“Cian can play both sides and so can Finlay and they are both training that way as well.”

Healy was also listed as covering hooker in Wednesday’s match-day team sheet as Ireland guard against being forced into uncontested scrums and being reduced to 13 players, as happened to Italy in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium.

If Healy is yet ruled out, then with Jeremy Loughman still recovering from what appeared to be a concussive episode against the Maoris, Bealham will indeed cover loose head, and Tom O’Toole, as the last prop still standing, will cover tight-head.

James Hume is also awaiting the results of a scan on the groin injury that forced his departure against the Maoris, and Farrell admitted that the centre’s injury “is not looking too great”.

The All Blacks have made seven changes to their starting XV compared to when the sides last met and Farrell said of their selection: “They have one or two injuries but so have we and at the same time they could pick four teams in New Zealand and they would all be unbelievably hard to play against, so we are under no illusions about what we are up against at the weekend.

“Like, I said to you before, any type of performance we have had before, that got us over the line, that won’t do this weekend.”

Ireland’s victory last November marked their third win in the last five clashes between the two countries, but the All Blacks are seeking to exact ruthless revenge for the third time, having done so in Dublin in November 2016 after the historic Irish win in Chicago, and also in the World Cup quarter-finals.

“We have talked about it. History does not lie, does it? That is why I said what I said before with regards to what is coming, what is going to be good enough and what is not going to be good enough.

“We expect them to be at their best, like we always do. We also have a saying, that we attack the game ourselves. We are going through the stages of preparation. We had a training session today; we have a captain’s run tomorrow. We need to make sure we keep on improving over the next couple of days to make sure we can be the best version of ourselves that we can possibly be,” Farrell said.

Ireland return here for the first time in a decade since the All Blacks’ 60-0 win in Hamilton completed a 3-0 series whitewash, New Zealand remains the only country where Ireland have never beaten the home side.

“Of course everyone is aware about it, everyone knows what it would mean to us, but that is not going to make it happen,” said Farrell. “It is always about learning your detail and having a full ownership of what the detail is all about and mixing that with the right emotions etc.

“You put the package together and hope the opposition will have a bit of an off day and you know you may have to be adaptable and go with the change because that is what international rugby is about. It does not always go your way. How we adapt in moments is pretty important as well,” he said.

Ireland (v New Zealand, Eden Park, Saturday, kick-off 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish): Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), James Lowe (Leinster); Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College, capt), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen), Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf), Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians).

New Zealand (v Ireland): Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes); Sevu Reece (Crusaders, Tasman), Reiko Ioane (Blues), Quinn Tupaea (Chiefs), Leicester Fainga’anuku (Crusaders); Beauden Barrett (Blues), Aaron Smith (Highlanders); George Bower (Crusaders), Codie Taylor (Crusaders)), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (Blues), Brodie Retallick (Chiefs), Samuel Whitelock (Crusaders), Scott Barrett (Crusaders), Sam Cane (Chiefs, capt), Ardie Savea (Hurricanes).

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho (Chiefs), Karl Tu’inukuafe (Blues), Angus Ta’avao (Chiefs), Pita Gus Sowakula (Chiefs), Dalton Papalii (Blues), Finlay Christie (Blues), Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders), Braydon Ennor (Crusaders).