Rugby set for concussion legal battle; Man United out of Champions League

Rugby is facing a landmark legal battle, with more than 70 players set to sue unions from around the world over the lasting impact repeated head injuries have had on their lives. As Johnny Watterson reports this morning, a London law firm has written to up to 10 former Irish players asking if they like to be a part of a group lawsuit, which could change the face the game. This follows former England hooker Steve Thompson yesterday revealing he is living with dementia, with the 42-year-old saying he can’t remember the victorious World Cup final of 2003. Meanwhile in his column this morning Gordon D’Arcy has suggested the Irish rugby team should provide supporters with more behind the scenes access, in a bid to sell the sport and create a new fan base. He writes: “Johnny Sexton spoke recently about the excellent work being done behind the scenes while expressing an annoyance with the media for not being “aligned” but distrust of the media or curtailing the flow of information is equally frustrating. It cuts both ways.”

Manchester United are out of the Champions League, after they were beaten 3-2 by Leipzig in Germany last night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side headed into the match needing a draw to reach the last-16 but quickly found themselves 2-0 down after some shambolic defending. Justin Kluivert made it 3-1 to the hosts after 69 minutes before United stirred, with a Bruno Fernandes penalty and an own goal making it 3-2 with 10 minutes to go - however, they fell short of the comeback. The other game in Group H between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir will be finished tonight after both sets of players walked off the pitch in Paris last night, after the fourth official was accused of making a racist remark towards Istanbul coach Pierre Webo. Elsewhere last night a Cristiano Ronaldo brace saw Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 at the Nou Camp to top Group G. Tonight Caoimhin Kelleher is in line to start Liverpool’s dead rubber against Midtjylland while Man City take on Marseille at the Etihad knowing their progression into the knockouts is confirmed.