Rugby players in Ireland are saying the general consensus is a strong desire to return to the field as soon as possible, following the easing of the government’s coronavirus lockdown measures. Gavin Cummiskey, who contacted the players, explains: “With the government green light for a resumption of games on August 10th, these finely tuned athletes must make a very serious decision before they can return to collective training. Each individual will have to sign a document accepting the risk posed by the pandemic, not only to themselves but those they live and interact with on a daily basis.” Andrew Conway’s latest diary entry gives an insight into his lockdown life of hair cuts, steaks and training: “Training has been pretty good. I’ve found the right balance between training hard and maintaining variety. This is the seventh week and it was becoming repetitive, even manipulating the sessions with the same equipment.”

Hope and reason - Michael Murphy is holding onto both when it comes to the prospect of playing some championship football in 2020. The Donegal captain and former All-Ireland winner says: “I want to play football, I want to get back out on the pitch again. It’s what you do it is your passion, it’s your hobby, it’s everything. I love championship football and I’m hopeful there will be in 2020 but can I predict that or am I confident? I can’t control that.”