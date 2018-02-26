RTÉ head of sport Ryle Nugent announces departure

RTÉ head of sport, Ryle Nugent, has announced that after 24 years he is to leave the national public service broadcaster on June 1st.

The RTÉ Group will be advertising the position within RTÉ in the coming days.

The Dublin native, who is best known as the broadcaster’s lead rugby commentator, said in a statement on Monday: “After eight years as group head of RTÉ Sport, I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to take up new challenges.

“The last eight years as group head have been a genuine privilege and the most rewarding of my career, but as we head into what would be my ninth season at the helm, ninth GAA championships and third World Cup, I feel it’s time to hand the baton on.”

Jim Jennings, RTÉ director of content added; “Ryle has made an enormous contribution to RTÉ both in front of and behind the scenes, particularly in the last eight years.

“The fact that RTÉ has maintained such a significant portfolio of sports rights is a tribute to Ryle and all of the team in RTÉ Sport who are dedicated to bringing our national teams and national games to Irish audiences.

“We will continue on that mission, but today is about marking Ryle’s contribution. I wish Ryle the very best in all that does and thank him for his commitment and the significant contribution he has made”.

Last November TV3 secured the rights from RTÉ to the Six Nations Championship for a period of four years from 2018 until 2021. The latter have retained the rights to broadcast Ireland’s November Test series for a further four years.