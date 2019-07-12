Three League of Ireland teams were in Europa League action last night - Cork City and St Patrick’s both lost at home while a late equaliser gave Shamrock Rovers a draw in Norway. Emmet Malone was at Richmond Park where St Pat’s extra effort was not enough in a 2-0 defeat against Norrkoping, from Sweden. Cork City have been left with a similar mountain to climb in their away leg, after losing 2-0 at home to Progrès Niederkorn from Luxembourg. There was some joy for Shamrock Rovers fans though as Roberto Lopes’ header at the death gave them a draw against SK Brann, and two away goals to bring back to Tallaght.

Ahead of this weekend’s hurling quarter-finals - when Cork take on Kilkenny and Laois face Tipperary - Jackie Tyrrell writes about his old team mate and the man who has brought Laois to the last eight. He describes Eddie Brennan as being “calm and almost like a daddy figure to us. You always felt safe around him. That was off the pitch. On it was a different story.” The Roscommon County Board will be operating off reduced ticket availability at Dr Hyde Park for Saturday evening’s opening game in the All-Ireland football quarter-final Super-8s against Tyrone. You can follow all of this weekend’s football and hurling action with our liveblogs, from 4.30pm on Saturday and 1.30pm on Sunday.