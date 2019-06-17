Roscommon are the first provincial winners of the 2019 football and hurling championships after winning Sunday’s Connacht final against Galway. The Rossies claimed their second Connacht triumph in three years with a four point win in Salthill, against an abysmal home effort which only amounted to two points in the second half. Sunday also seen the conclusion of the Munster hurling round-robin - where Clare defied their recent form with a home win over Cork and Tipperary made it four wins from four with a win over Limerick in Thurles. A Limerick win would’ve seen Clare progress, but instead Cork joined Limerick and Tipp in the top three thanks to scoring difference. The latter two will contest the Munster hurling final. Nicky English writes in his column, that Bonnar Maher’s injury takes the gloss off Tipperary’s impressive shadow boxing win.

American Gary Woodland seen off the challenge of defending champion Brooks Koepka to claim his first major title in the US Open last night. The expected challenge from Rory McIlroy never materialised after a double bogey on the second. In the end he signed for a round of 72 and a total of five under par to tie for ninth. Graeme McDowell finished three under and in a tie for 16th, and two shots further back was Shane Lowry who finished the week with a welcome round of 69 which included five birdies and three bogeys.