Rory McIlroy’s Texas challenge fades, Ken Early on sport jettisoning racist fans

The return of the PGA Tour received a thrilling finale last night, as Daniel Berger edged Collin Morikawa in a play-off to take the Charles Schwab Challenge. A number of big names headed into Sunday’s final round with live chances, and Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau were among a chasing pack who finished a shot behind the young American duo. A final hole birdie saw Berger sign for a 66 and he needed one extra hole to secure victory ahead of 23-year-old Morikawa. Meanwhile Rory McIlroy was left to rue a poor start on Sunday as his challenge quickly faded in Texas - the world number one started the day three strokes off the lead but quickly unravelled with six dropped shots in his opening nine holes. After a disappointing end to his return to action, McIlroy said: “You know, sort of played all the way to the end, shot a decent back nine. I was a couple under on the back. But front nine I just got into a rut and played a bad run of holes, and obviously that put me out of the tournament.”

In his column this morning Ken Early has drawn parallels between the BLM counter-protests in London over the weekend and the typical behaviour of sections of England’s away support on the continent. He writes: “There were arguments over some details of doctrine, such as whether All Lives Matter or White Lives Matter was the correct slogan to rally behind, but on the essential points there was general agreement: No Surrender; We Want Our Country Back; Winston Churchill, He’s One of Our Own.” And he has pointed to the example of Nascar, which has stopped pandering to its traditional, right-wing support in a bid to modernise and diversify: “For Nascar, as for many other sports, the commercial and the moral logics are for once in agreement: there’s no future in being on the wrong side of history.”