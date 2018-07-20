The rain is tumbling down at Carnoustie and the hard and fast links that claimed victims such as Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia yesterday is a markedly different beast today. One of them men who coped quite well with the conditions in the first round was Rory McIlroy as he carded an opening round of 69 to sit three off the lead. Reporting from Carnoustie, Philip Reid writes that the 2014 champion’s strategy of being aggressive off the tee reaped dividends, even though he didn’t drive it well. One man who did drive it well was Paul Dunne and that was despite a cyst on his right hand which he has delayed surgery on in order to play this week. Last year’s British Masters winner managed to play through the pain in carding a level par round of 71. McIlroy is the first of the Irish in action this morning at 7.52am and you can follow all of the action on our liveblog from 7.30am.

On to hurling and Jackie Tyrrell writes in his column this week that Lee Chin’s attempt at full-time hurling has not worked out. The Wexford man gave up his job last year to focus fully on hurling but the former Kilkenny man does not believe that it has worked out and points to someone like Cats goalkeeper Eoin Murphy as the perfect example of how to live life off the pitch. “Are you setting yourself a schedule and sticking to it as if it’s a job? Or are you taking it handy, doing a few bits here and there, whiling away the hours on the couch before you go to training in the evening?” Tyrrell writes.