Rory McIlroy is the FedEx Cup champion after a final round of 66 saw him secure a four-stroke victory in the Tour Championship at East Lake last night, landing a $15 million prize - the biggest jackpot in golfing history - in the process. With lightning strikes suspending play on Saturday the third round was completed yesterday before the 30-strong field played their fourth, with McIlroy - who hasn’t won a Major since 2014 - starting the day a stroke behind world number one Brooks Koepka. However Koepka slumped to a 72, which included three-consecutive bogeys on 12, 13 and 14, as McIlroy won in style - despite back-to-back bogeys on 14 and 15. Afterwards, he said: “My goal today was not to go and win the normal tournament but to shoot the lowest score of the week. That was my goal going out. It looked like it would be a three horse race but it is tough coming in, it is such a cool way to end what for me has been a great season. I will try and improve for next year again.”

Ireland boss Joe Schmdit has suggested Ireland’s malfunctioning set-piece was down to a collective rather than an individual failure, after a shambolic lineout contributed to Saturday’s galling, record 57-15 defeat to England at Twickenham on Saturday. Ireland lost six of their own throws in London, directly leading to 21 of England’s points as the impressive Maro Itoje wreaked havoc. But Schmidt is reluctant to lay the blame at the door of his 37-year-old hooker and captain Rory Best. He said: “It’s always a collective thing. There was a couple of calls that we put ourselves under pressure on, I think we put a bit of pressure on Iain Henderson by being a bit slow with our process and he’s calling and they [England] see the picture early and they can get into it.” Schmidt also suggested Saturday’s humbling could leave some player’s Rugby World Cup hopes on the brink, with back-to-back fixtures against Grand Slam winners Wales to come before Ireland depart for Japan. “Yeah, we have to be open-minded. I think Eddie’s selection is open-minded. So for us, we’ll be looking hard and long, and it’s not going to be pleasant, at the footage and trying to piece together who has stood up and deserves to be in the 31 and who’s under pressure.”