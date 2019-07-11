Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are to meet at Wimbledon for the first time since their epic final in 2008 on Friday, after both players - with just the 38 Grand Slams between them - cruised through their quarter-final clashes yesterday. Eight-time winner Federer dropped the first set against Japan’s Keo Nishikori before clicking into top gear on Centre Court and running out a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 winner - a record 100th Grand Slam singles’ win. Nadal meanwhile needed three sets to see off America’s Sam Querrey in a crushing 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 victory. On the other side of the draw, Novak Djokovic will play Roberto Bautista Agut in the last four after he routed David Goffin in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2. Spaniard Agut beat Argentina’s Guido Pella in four sets - 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Today the great Serena Williams is on Centre Court for her 12th Wimbledon semi-final, as she takes on Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic on Centre Court. Can she defy a year of injury to land one of her most remarkable Grand Slam wins? Johnny Watterson writes from London. In the other women’s last four clash, Simona Halep faces Eliva Svitolina.

In today’s GAA Statistics column, Eamon Donoghue has revealed his football power rankings - giving each of the 33 teams involved in the All-Ireland Championship a rating depending on their performances in both championship and league across the last three seasons. Roscommon are a surprise inclusion at number four in the charts, although there is no prizes for guessing who makes it to top spot. . .