Resisting the pull of The Field, Tiger Woods proves fitness in Covid-19 charity match

The Irish Government has announced it may accelerate the lifting of coronavirus restrictions if the number of new cases continues to decline - and this morning Malachy Clerkin asks if the GAA might revisit its decision to keep all club grounds shut until July 20th. Sunday marked two months since the lockdown was imposed, and he suggests it could be harder to keep people away from pitches the more things improve. He writes: “Now that the news is apparently good - or at least less bad - keeping a lid on everyone’s urges is a trickier task. If there’s fewer than 2,000 cases in the country and the majority of them are in the cities, it gets harder and harder to tell people why they can’t do something they see as not just harmless but good for them. Especially in rural areas.”

The PGA Tour is set to resume at Colonial on June 11th, and Tiger Woods has confirmed he will be fit to play after recovering from a back injury. Woods proved his fitness as he held the winning putt in a Covid-19 charity match in Florida last night, as he and playing partner Peyton Manning beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady by one hole. The match raised €20 million for Covid-19 relief efforts, with Brady producing the shot of the day as he holed out for birdie on the seventh. Afterwards, Woods said: “I take my hat off to Tom and Peyton. This is our arena, this is what we do for a living. I couldn’t imagine going on the field and do what they do,” he added with a laugh.”