Cast your mind back to 2007. It’s the day of the Rugby World Cup quarter-final between France and the All Blacks in Cardiff and one of the greatest dramas in rugby is about to be played out. In the end the French would come away the victors and this morning Gerry Thornley relives that thrilling two point win in the latest of our favourite sporting moments series. “In the mixed zone afterwards, I’ve never ever come across such shocked and crestfallen players as those All Blacks as they struggled for a few hushed words. Never,” he writes. Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the nomination of Fiji chairman Francis Kean for the World Rugby executive committee took another twist yesterday as the man who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007 was accused of ‘rampant homophibia’ in the Sunday Times. “World Rugby bylaw 3f states that an objective of the organisation is to “prevent discrimination of any kind” against a country, private person or groups of people,” writes Gavin Cummiskey about a controversy that will continue to rumble on.

On to soccer and Ken Early writes in his column this morning that Newcastle United fans have full sight of the latest exploitation bid aimed at them as the deal to see a Saudi Arabian-funded consortium buy the club inches closer. “The truth is the Newcastle fans are more bystanders than beneficiaries. Their club has been chosen because 13 years of Ashley austerity meant it was cheaper than some other clubs the Saudis would rather have owned,” he writes. When we may be watching some live football again is still anyone’s guess but what is likely certain is that it will be, for some time anyway, played behind closed doors. The idea in itself has many flaws but it would also, at least, allow the sport to restart but is it worth it? As the old saying goes – football without fans is nothing – but does it now become better than nothing?