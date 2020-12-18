Rashford on the double as United win away; Jackie Tyrrell forsees Limerick domination

Marcus Rashford’s brace helped comeback kings Manchester United overcome Dean Henderson’s early gaffe at former club Sheffield United and continue their 100 per cent Premier League record on the road. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side kicked off a crucial run of six matches in 16 days in familiar fashion at the beleaguered Blades, where this season’s run of winning away league games after falling behind extended to a sixth match. Earlier Aston Villa and Burnley ended in scoreless draw. Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski was named Fifa men’s player of 2020 with Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp named best men’s coach for the second successive year. It wasn’t all good news though for Klopp on Thursday because a fresh attempt to allow English Premier League teams to make five substitutions per match this season has failed.

Ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland football final Aidan O’Shea discusses leading a rejuvenated Mayo team and his new role in a high-scoring attack. While Dublin ace Dean Rock recalls how he doubted himself after being dropped by Pat Gilroy in 2012. In his column this morning, Jackie Tyrrell explains why Limerick are primed to dominate the hurling championship for years to come: “If you want to go hunting through them for weaknesses, you’re not going to get very far. Remember, they played out a perfect championship without their main full-back and corner-back. When Mike Casey and Richie English return, they will only get stronger.”