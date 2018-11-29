Willie Mullins’ Kemboy to miss Newbury due to travel problems

9-2 Ladbrokes Trophy favourite won’t make trip after ferry was cancelled due to weather
Willie Mullins’ Kemboy will miss the Ladbrokes Trophy due to travel problems/ Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Willie Mullins’ Kemboy will miss the Ladbrokes Trophy due to travel problems/ Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Kemboy will miss the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on Saturday due to travel problems.

The six-year-old emerged as a leading contender for the prestigious handicap — formerly known as the Hennessy Gold Cup — when making a successful start to his campaign in the Clonmel Oil Chase a fortnight ago.

Irish champion trainer Willie Mullins, who won last year’s renewal with Total Recall, had seven contenders at Monday’s confirmation stage, but Kemboy was his only declared runner.

The Supreme Horse Racing Club-owned gelding was due to make the trip across the Irish Sea on Thursday morning, but with his ferry cancelled and delays possible for later ferries, plans were abandoned.

Steve Massey, racing manager for the owners, said: “It’s obviously very disappointing.

“We were looking forward to having a horse with a leading chance in such a prestigious race, but we can’t do anything about the weather.

“The ferry was cancelled this morning and the ferries later tonight could be delayed. Even if he did get a ferry late, he could have a rough trip and might not get to Newbury until the early hours of the morning.

“It’s a big blow and disappointing for all his owners, but we know he’s an exciting horse and we have to do what is in his best interests.”

Kemboy was the 9-2 favourite for historic handicap following the final declaration stage.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.