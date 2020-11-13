Willie Mullins aiming for 10th-straight Morgiana Hurdle win
Saint Roi took the County Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

Saint Roi took the County Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

 

Willie Mullins has a remarkable 10th Unibet Morgiana Hurdle victory in a row in his sights at Punchestown on Sunday.

Saint Roi is odds-on to once more deliver the first Grade 1 hurdle of the winter to jump racing’s champion trainer and maintain a unique top-flight winning run.

Not even Aidan O’Brien’s record of 14 Irish Derby wins on the flat contains a continuous winning streak like Mullins’s in the Morgiana.

The same applies to O’Brien’s 16 successes in the Phoenix Stakes or even Mullins’s own 10 Irish Gold Cup victories.

However beginning with Thousand Stars in 2011, and through such stellar names as Hurricane Fly (2012-14) and Faugheen (2017,) jump racing’s dominant figure has maintained an overwhelming grip.

Having taken out last year’s hero Saldier, he relies solely this time on Saint Roi among the handful of runners for Sunday’s €100,000 feature.

The JP McManus owned star has been touted as a potential Champion Hurdle winner since comfortably winning the County at last year’s Cheltenham festival.

He did nothing to quench those hopes with a smooth return to action at Tipperary last month and still looks to be rapidly progressive.

Very short odds-on can’t be justified on ratings as Saint Roi has 2lbs to find with Abacadabras.

Willie Mullins is looking for a 10th consecutive win in the Morgiana Hurdle. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/Getty/AFP
Willie Mullins is looking for a 10th consecutive win in the Morgiana Hurdle. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/Getty/AFP

He has plenty to prove having finished only third to Aspire Tower on his own comeback at Down Royal recently while his former stable companion Coeur Sublime has a first start for Gearoid O’Loughlin.

The weight of history trends alone however suggest Saint Roi’s opposition face a huge task.

That Mullins sends 10 horses to Punchestown on Saturday indicates how the winter campaign is really stepping up a gear.

The man who has been champion trainer for the last 13 years has saddled just 152 runners since the new season began although they have already provided 51 winners and almost E1 million in prizemoney.

Admittedly seven of the 10 runners on Saturday are in the one race, the €75,000 handicap chase, but the opener sees the chasing debut of the exciting Grade 1 winning novice hurdler Asterion Forlonge.

Having started favourite for the Supreme at Cheltenham last March, the grey threw away his chance by repeatedly jumping right.

Even if that habit hasn’t been ironed out it shouldn’t be an issue at Punchestown for the former point to point winner.

Paul Townend has opted for Tornado Flyer from the Mullins septet in the valuable handicap.

Despite topweight the seven-year-old could be ahead of the handicapper if beginning this campaign as well as last season after which his form did tail off.

Saturday’s black-type feature, the Grade 2 novice chase, looks a deep affair that still could wind up in a head to head between Darver Star and Felix Desjy.

Both impressed in their respective debuts over fences with Darver Star, placed in both the English and Irish Champion Hurdles last season, successful at Punchestown.

At the two mile trip around Saturday’s inner course however Felix Desjy’s pace-forcing style might be more effective.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.