Wicklow Brave dies after fall in American Grand National

Wicklow Brave, one of Irish racing’s most versatile and loved horses, has died after falling at the final flight in the American Grand National at Far Hills on Saturday night.

The 10-year-old - ridden by Paul Townend - was leading the race heading to the last but fell, fracturing a shoulder and allowing Nicky Henderson’s Brain Power to take the race under Nico de Boinville.

Wicklow Brave ran 59 races over obstacles and on the flat, winning 17. His glittering CV included victory in the 2015 County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, as well as a famous win in the 2016 Irish St Leger at the Curragh, as he held off Order Of St George under Frankie Dettori.

Trained by Willie Mullins, Wicklow Brave had recently started chasing, and was unbeaten in three runs over fences after making hus debut at Ballinrobe in May.

Speaking to the Racing Post, Patrick Mullins paid tribute to Wicklow Brave, who he partnered to seven victories, including the 2017 Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

He said: “Wicklow brought us all around the world and on a unique adventure. Jason Dear [groom]looked after him brilliantly and rode him every single day.

“He deserves huge credit for everything the horse has achieved in his career. Wicklow will be sorely missed in Closutton. It’s a sad day.”