Weld targets Hong Kong Group One raid with Eziyra

Dermot Weld is contemplating giving Eziyra a shot at Group One glory in Hong Kong next month.

The Aga Khan owned filly is among the Irish entries for the Longines International Carnival at the Sha Tin track on December 10th.

Eziyra hasn’t run since winning her second Group Three prize in the Enterprise Stakes over Irish Champions Weekend and her 2017 campaign may not be over yet.

“She is in both races (the Hong Kong Vase at a mile and a half and the Hong Kong Cup at a mile and a quarter) and we will see how she is before deciding which of those she may run in,” Weld said.

“She has been a very consistent filly for us this season, winning two Group Threes and finishing third to Enable in the Oaks at the Curragh,” he added.

Aidan O’Brien also has both Hong Kong races as options for Highland Reel while Willie Mullins has left his Melbourne Cup trio of Max Dynamite, Thomas Hobson and Wicklow Brave in the Hong Kong Vase.

The 2017 British flat season might have technically wound up at Ascot’s Champions Day but the cross-channel turf campaign closes at Doncaster on Saturday where Irish interest will centre on the Listed Wentworth Stakes.

The former Group One heroes Maarek and G Force take their chance in the six-furlong sprint with the 2013 Prix de l’Abbaye winner Maarek having his 76th career start.

Apprentice Killian Hennessy takes the mount on the 10-year-old mud-lover who returned to winning form in a Navan handicap last time.