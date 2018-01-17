Wednesday’s Fairyhouse card abandoned due to snow
Over an inch of snow fell at the Co Meath track overnight
Snow at Fairyhouse has caused the abandonement of Wednesday’s race meeting. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
This afternoon’s meeting at Fairyhouse has been abandoned due to snow.
Officials had planned to inspect at 8am but they were able to make an earlier call following an inch of snow overnight.
The track tweeted: “With an inch of snow on the ground and poor forecast, today’s meeting has been abandoned.”