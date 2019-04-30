Un De Sceaux holds off Min to defend Champion Chase

Un De Sceaux produced another tremendous front-running display to successfully defend his crown in the BoyleSports Champion Chase at Punchestown.

The popular veteran was a brilliant winner of the two-mile contest last season and had run just twice since — giving Altior a real race in the Tingle Creek at Sandown before finishing fifth in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

He was an 11-4 chance to strike gold on his return to action, with stablemate Min the 8-13 favourite to follow up his devastating victory in the JLT Chase at Aintree three and a half weeks ago.

Un De Sceaux was soon bowling along at the head of affairs under Paul Townend, with Min always his closest pursuer in the hands of Ruby Walsh.

Min attempted to close the gap leaving the back straight, but was untidy at the fence before the home turn and it was soon obvious he would struggle to get on terms — with Un De Sceaux showing no signs of stopping.

The 11-year-old safely negotiated the final two fences and was ultimately well on top as he passed the post four lengths to the good.

Un De Sceaux was recording his 23rd career victory and his 10th at Grade One level.

Mullins said: “It was an incredible performance for an 11-year-old in a race like that — I think he’s probably older than the two hunt horses that led him in!

“It’s unbelievable the energy he has and he comes out with that every morning. I’ve never had a horse with his enthusiasm — he just loves it.

“Paul thought he was dead underneath him at the start, but the minute he faced him for the tape, he came alive. He said he was a passenger for three-quarters of the way, but that’s a great feeling for a jockey — being on a machine like that and jumping so well.

“Un De Sceaux has come here a fresh horse compared to Min. Min had a very hard race in Aintree and maybe he needs an extra half-mile at this stage of his career.”

Earlier in the day, Klassical Dream followed up his Cheltenham Festival triumph with a dominant victory in the Herald Champion Novice Hurdle.

The five-year-old provided Willie Mullins with a record sixth victory in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park and was all the rage as the 8-13 favourite to add to his tally in a race the champion trainer had also won on six occasions.

Gordon Elliott’s Aintree winner Felix Desjy adopted his customary pacesetting role from the outset and the strong gallop had most of his rivals in trouble a long way from home.

However, Klassical Dream was always on his tail under Ruby Walsh and after taking over the lead jumping the penultimate flight, he eased clear in the straight for a facile five-and-a-half-length success.

Ruby Walsh riding Klassical Dream clear the last to win The Herald Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown Racecourse. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Felix Desjy boxed on to finish a clear second, with Mister Blue Sky best of the rest in third.

Mullins said: “Ruby said he was too settled and was not as pleased as he was in Cheltenham, but I thought in Cheltenham he just ran very free.

“You can’t keep racing like that and I was much happier with today’s performance, albeit the second horse has been to Cheltenham and Aintree and had two very hard races. He’s a fair machine, but we were the beneficiary of him having those hard races today.”

Paddy Power cut Klassical Dream to 5-1 from 8-1 for next year’s Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and Mullins confirmed his charge is likely to remain over the smaller obstacles, rather than pursue a career over fences.

He added: “I’m happy to stay over hurdles and try to make a Champion Hurdle horse out of him. I think he could be good enough, so we’ll see.”