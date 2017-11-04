Ulysses ruled out of the Breeders’ Cup Turf

Ulysses has been ruled out of the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Del Mar on veterinary advice.

Michael Stoute’s charge was only fourth in the mile and a half contest at Santa Anita 12 months ago, but has certainly raised his game in 2017, striking Group One gold in the Eclipse at Sandown and the Juddmonte International at York before finishing third behind Enable in the Arc.

With Frankie Dettori booked for the ride, the four-year-old was widely considered as the biggest threat to Aidan O’Brien’s defending champion Highland Reel, but will not face the starter.

Alan Cooper, racing manager for owners the Niarchos Family told bloodhorse.com Ulysses had “some heat in his fetlock”.

He added: “He had a very nice workout yesterday (Thursday) morning, but the decision tonight was in the best interest of the horse.

“We’re all very sorry, especially for the fans, but it was in the best interest of the horse.”