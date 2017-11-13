Twiston-Davies targets Newbury return after breaking elbow

Sam Twiston-Davies is hoping to be back in action for the Ladbrokes Trophy meeting at Newbury next month after suffering a broken elbow in a fall at Sandown on Sunday.

Twiston-Davies gave up his rides at Kempton on Monday, following the tumble from Double Ross, trained by his father, Nigel, at the second fence of the veterans’ handicap chase at the weekend.

The rider went for X-rays and said after the damage was confirmed: “I’m a bit sore, but am aiming for Newbury (December 1 and 2), fingers crossed.”

His boss Paul Nicholls, who will have a strong team of horses for Cheltenham’s three-day November meeting which starts on Friday, said: “He’s fractured his elbow and he says he’ll be back for the Hennessy meeting, but that is only two weeks on Saturday, so we will see. He’ll have to be fit when he’s back.”

Nicholls had said earlier in the day: “We’ve got Sean (Bowen) and Harry (Cobden) as a good back-up team and they’ve done the job before. If he is off it is not a problem, but it is frustrating as he is riding well.”

Good gallop

Two runner races may not be to everyone’s liking but Nicky Henderson was not complaining after Whisper made a winning return in the Weatherbys General Stud Book Online Graduation Chase at Kempton.

Having claimed the extended two-and-a-half-mile prize 12 months ago with Josses Hill, the Seven Barrows handler landed the race for the second year in succession as the RSA Chase runner-up saw off Clan Des Obeaux by half a length — just as he did in the Dipper Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

Henderson said of the 4-6 winner: “They are two nice horses and have run to the pound of last year, and you can’t say that was dead boring.

“They’ve had a good gallop and quickened up, he’s taken a good blow. Davy (Russell) was great on him, he sat still and let him get his second wind and let battle commence.

“He needed that and it will straighten him up for wherever he goes next, which is Newbury for the Ladbrokes Trophy.”