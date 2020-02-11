Tuesday’s Punchestown card called off due to snow

Sunday’s rearranged fixture scrapped with UK racing also affected by adverse weather

Tuesday’s racing at Punchestown has been called off due to the weather. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Tuesday’s racing at Punchestown has been called off due to the weather. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Tuesday’s meeting at Punchestown has been called off due to snow.

The fixture was due to be staged on Sunday, but flash flooding forced its cancellation and the card was rearranged.

However, the meeting, which was highlighted by the BoyleSports Grand National Trial Handicap Chase, has again been scuppered by the weather.

The track tweeted: “Following a further heavy fall of snow and with further snow showers forecast, the track at Punchestown is now unfit for racing and the fixture scheduled for today has been cancelled.”

This follows on from Monday’s cancellation of Wednesday’s meeting at Fairyhouse.

Meanwhile in the UK Hereford will have to pass an 8am inspection on raceday if Wednesday’s meeting is to go ahead.

With the scheduled card at Wetherby already called off, Hereford is due to stage the only jumps action in Britain.

However, the course is reported to be unraceable at present, with wintry showers also a possibility before racing.

The track tweeted: “The going is heavy but currently unraceable in places with standing water following 9mm rain yesterday. Forecast for chance of wintry showers today and overnight. Inspection 8am tomorrow.”

Thursday’s cards at Kelso and Fontwell are also under threat, with inspections called at both tracks.

Kelso is reported to be waterlogged in places and officials will assess the track at 2pm, with Fontwell checking conditions at 4pm as the course is currently unraceable.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.