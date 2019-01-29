Tuesday’s Down Royal meeting to go ahead as scheduled

Racegoers can avail of free entry on Tuesday after the track passes a morning inspection

Tuesday’s meeting at Down Royal is to go ahead after the course passed a morning inspection. Photograph: Declan Roughan/Inpho

Tuesday’s meeting at Down Royal is to go ahead as scheduled after the track passed a morning inspection.

A statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: “following a course inspection at Down Royal this morning, the course was found to be fit for racing and the fixture scheduled for today, Tuesday January 29th, will go ahead as scheduled.

“The first of seven races commences at 1.10pm and the ground is currently good to yielding.”

Tuesday’s meeting is the first of 12 scheduled at the track for 2019, and will be the first held under the course’s new management.

The Dublin-based Merrion Property Group, headed by businessman Michael Roden, took over management of the track at the start of the year.

And the track’s new chief executive, Emma Meehan, confirmed on Monday entry will be free for racegoers.

She said: “We have had well over 1,000 e-tickets downloaded already and we can give assurance that the gates are open and people can pass through without any money changing hands.

“It’s hard to quantify how big the attendance will be but we hope this will be a more buoyant meeting than in the past.”

In the UK, Tuesday’s jumps meeting at Lingfield has been abandoned due to a frozen track, however Newcastle will go ahead.

