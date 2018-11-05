Trainer Tony Mullins fined £1,000 by British Horseracing Authority

Panel imposed fine relating to running of Glencairn View back in April
Trainer Tony Mullins has been fined £1,000 by British Horseracing Authority. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Irish trainer Tony Mullins has been fined by the British Horseracing Authority almost seven months after his runner, Glencairn View, ran at Ayr in April.

On Monday a BHA panel imposed a £1,000 (€1,150) fine on Mullins after a stables inspector found a nebuliser and two inhalers among the trainer’s equipment when he attended Ayr races last spring.

Mullins was at the Scottish course to run Glencairn View in a Grade Three handicap chase. The inhalers contained the prohibited substances flixotide and atrovent.

The panel accepted Mullins’s explanation that the drugs had been prescribed for another horse in his yard and the equipment and drugs had been inadvertently carried into the racecourse stables.

The Ayr stewards allowed Glencairn View run and ordered the horse be tested. However in Monday’s statement the BHA’s panel chairman “noted that sadly after suffering a fracture during the race Glencairn View was euthanized and was therefore never tested.”

