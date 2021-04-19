Trainer Stephen Mahon to face IHRB referrals committee

Trainer Stephen Mahon is set to appear before an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board Referrals Committee hearing panel in the next week to 10 days.

Mahon, who trains at Kilcolgan in Co Galway, had his licence suspended by the IHRB last week due to issues arising from recent inspections of his premises.

A suspension before any disciplinary process begins is rare but an IHRB spokesman said on Monday: “Following recent inspections of a licensed premises, the IHRB deemed it necessary to suspend Mr Mahon’s licence until the matter could be brought before a Referrals Committee hearing.”

It is understood such a hearing will take place within the next week to 10 days.

On Friday last, Mahon had four horses he had declared to run at Ballinrobe withdrawn before racing by order of the stewards.

Mahon began training over 25 years ago and notable victories include the 2005 Troytown Chase with Prince Of Tara.

However his career has proved controversial at times including in 2008 when he had his licence suspended for four months by the regulatory authorities for bringing racing into disrepute.

That was in relation to a Circuit Civil Court case in 2007 when Mahon was ordered to pay €34,000 in damages to the owner of the mare, Pike Bridge.

It was ruled the trainer had treated the thoroughbred so badly it had to be humanely put down to stop unnecessary suffering.

The judge who heard the case said the manner in which the horse had been treated did not bear thinking about.

The Referrals panel that subsequently suspended Mahon ruled that while there was no evidence of cruelty to Pike Bridge there had been “complete disregard of the procedures for the ordinary running of a licensed stable”.