Tony Keenan’s Cheltenham Day Four tips

Proven Lagostovegas can embellish Willie Mullins’s record in County Hurdle

Tony Keenan

Lagostovegas, with Conor Hoban up, on their way to winning the Shabra Charity Handicap at Leopardstown. Photo: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Lagostovegas, with Conor Hoban up, on their way to winning the Shabra Charity Handicap at Leopardstown. Photo: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile via Getty Images

 

1:30 – Mr Adjudicator

One of the challenges of Cheltenham is rating the respective quality of the UK and Irish novices that haven’t run against each other prior to the meeting. Veneer Of Charm winning the Fred Winter offered a hint that the Irish four-year-olds may have an edge yet it is UK-trained runners that dominate the market which makes Mr Adjudicator appealing. Though hardly bred for the job, his trainer has a habit of getting horses to outstay their pedigree and he was strong at the finish in a well-run Spring Juvenile Hurdle, the overall time faster than Samcro over the same track that day.

2:10 – Lagostovegas

Willie Mullins has won the County Hurdle four times, the depth of quality in his yard meaning he can run a graded class animal in this handicap. Both Sandsend and Whiskey Sour fit that profile and hold leading chances but perhaps Lagostovegas is the pick. Proven in big-field handicaps on the flat, the ground has come right for her and she should improve for the outing last time, form that was boosted by run of Identity Thief in the Champion Hurdle.

4:50 – Early Doors/Diese Des Bieffes

Winners of the Martin Pipe often go on to Grade One success subsequently but Early Doors actually brings top-level form into the race; his second in the Royal Bond looks decent in light of Mengli Khan’s Supreme third and he could prove better than a mark of 142. Diese Des Bieffes is the pick of the home team, his last run working out well, and like Early Doors with JJ Slevin, he has the benefit of one of the more experienced jockeys in the field with James Bowen booked.

Tony Keenan writes a weekly Irish racing tipping column for Betfair as well as data-driven racing analysis on Geegeez.co.uk.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.