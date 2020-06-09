Tom Hogan pays tribue after death of Gordon Lord Byron

Tom Hogan has paid tribute to Gordon Lord Byron after his stable star died suddenly during routine exercise on the gallops on Tuesday morning.

One of the real fairytale stories of the last few years, the globetrotting gelding won Group Ones in France, Britain and Australia.

His first top-level strike came in the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp under William Buick in 2012, before Johnny Murtagh guided him to victory in the Sprint Cup at Haydock the following year.

The golden run continued in 2014 in the George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill, where he triumphed with Craig Williams in the saddle.

In addition to those victories, Hogan’s 12-year-old won the 2014 British Champions Sprint at Ascot and was also twice second in the Sprint Cup and Foret.

His last run came at Dundalk in December and in total he won 16 of his 108 races — earning not far short of £2million in win and place prize-money.

Hogan said: “He was a great horse and we had great times with him, but all good things come to an end.

“He was in super form. He did a great piece of work at the Curragh last Thursday and he was in great form — real happy in himself.”

He added: “It happened this morning. He wasn’t a horse that would have liked retirement — he died with his boots on.

“We were upset immediately after it happening. Looking at it now though, we’re just delighted to have been part of the story.”