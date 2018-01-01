Sutton Place secures win on debut over fences at Fairyhouse

High-class hurdler Sutton Place made a successful start to his career over fences in the Follow Fairyhouse On Social Media Beginners Chase.

Gordon Elliott’s charge won a Listed race, a Grade Three and two Grade Twos over the smaller obstacles, but had not been seen in competitive action since he was pulled up in the Champion Stayers Hurdle at last season’s Punchestown Festival.

Sutton Place was the 4-6 favourite to make a winning reappearance ahead of the well-backed Kemboy at 9-4 and it was those two that fought out the finish.

The Willie Mullins-trained Kemboy cut out much of the running and fenced fluently under Danny Mullins, but was unable to resist the late challenge of Sutton Place and Mark Walsh and there was three and a quarter lengths between them at the line.

Elliott said: “He never does anything very impressive and just does what he has to do.

“They went a good, honest gallop.

“I’ll have to talk to the lads and see where we go next. Hopefully he’s okay after this and we’ll see where we go then.”

Sutton Place was one of two winners on the card for Elliott, with €230,000 purchase Dortmund Park (11-4) opening his Irish account in the Happy New Year Maiden Hurdle in the hands of Davy Russell.

Elliott said: “He’s a nice horse and a horse for the future.”

Danny Mullins also enjoyed a double, firstly steering Martello Park (13-8 favourite) home in the Promote Your Business At Fairyhouse In 2018 Mares Maiden Hurdle for his mother Mags.

The trainer said: “I think she’ll get three miles and hopefully she’s good enough to go for a Listed race.”

Mullins completed his brace aboard the David Broad-trained Mystic Embarr (12-1) in the Join Fairyhouse Members Club Handicap Hurdle.