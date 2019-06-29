Sovereign lands shock Derby success at 33-1 as Aidan O’Brien enjoys clean sweep

Jockey Pádraig Beggy adds second Classic success after English Derby success on Wings Of Eagles

Jockey Pádraig Beggy celebrates winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Sovereign. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sovereign caused a huge upset when giving trainer Aidan O’Brien a 13th success in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

The stands almost fell silent as the 33-1 shot crossed the line six lengths ahead of stable companion Anthony Van Dyck, the English Derby hero, to give jockey Pádraig Beggy a second Classic success after his Epsom win on 40-1 chance Wings Of Eagles in 2017.

Sovereign was expected to be one of the lesser lights of O’Brien’s five runners and made the running with stablemate Norway.

Broome, one of O’Brien’s better-fancied contenders, was slowly away and the two pace-setters soon built up a big lead.

The pair were eight lengths clear with four furlongs to go and did not come back to the field as might have been expected, with Sovereign, who was only 10th at Epsom, keeping up the gallop and never looking like being caught.

Anthony Van Dyck (5-4 favourite) was two and a half lengths ahead of third-placed Norway (16-1), with Madhmoon just behind in fourth as O’Brien completed the clean sweep.

