Siskin takes 2,000 Guineas as Ger Lyons and Colin Keane enter Classic club

Ger Lyons and Colin Keane secured their first Classic successes when Siskin maintained his unbeaten record in Friday evening’s Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas.

The opening Classic of this unique 2020 season took place in an eerie atmosphere behind closed doors at the Curragh yet produced hugely popular victors.

Keane produced an ice-cool ride on the 2-1 favourite to overcome a six-strong Aidan O’Brien team and confirm Siskin’s Classic quality over a mile.

At halfway the former champion jockey was trapped on the rails behind a wall of horses yet managed to manoeuvre his way to the outside and launch a decisive surge.

The 14-1 shot Vatican City ran on late to be best of the O’Brien runners with his stable companions Lope Y Fernandez and Armory in third and fourth.

Even a subsequent stewards’ enquiry couldn’t prevent a widely desired outcome to a first major contest run in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

For years Co Meath-based Lyons has been pitching against major operations such as O’Brien’s Ballydoyle team and acquiring results that often exceeded the raw material he worked with.

Winning trainer Ger Lyons with Siskin after victory at the Curragh. Photograph: PA Wire

However the link established with Prince Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farms last year has immediately paid dividends at the highest level with Siskin.

The American bred colt isn’t as fashionably bred as legendary Juddmonte names such as Frankel, Dancing Brave or Enable. But the extent of his natural talent became clear in an unbeaten four-race juvenile career and Lyons has helped mould it into a Guineas winner.

His influence on Keane’s career can hardly be overstated either, appointing his apprentice as stable jockey and then backing him on the road to becoming champion jockey in 2017.

Both advertised their abilities on the biggest stage with Siskin taking the step up to Classic glory and doing so in style.

“Fair play to Colin, he was out there on his own against a football team,” said an emotional Lyons who began training in 1994 after injury finished his career as a jump jockey. “It’s a dream come true.

“You don’t get a Guineas handed to you and they both stood up when it was needed. If there was a kink in that horse then he wasn’t going to go through that gap. Colin is the best there is at the minute. He’s only a kid and he’s going to keep improving.

“I also want to thank Khalid Abdullah who is watching in Paris I’m sure. They are the ultimate breeders.”

For his part, Keane, 25, described the victory as “surreal” and said “the sky is the limit” for Siskin’s future, a future that could take in Goodwood’s Sussex Stakes next.