Shishkin wins opening race of 2020 Cheltenham festival

Shishkin edged out Abacadabras in a pulsating renewal of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

A field of 15 runners went to post for the traditional Cheltenham Festival curtain-raiser, with the Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge sent off the 9-4 favourite.

The grey made much of the running under Paul Townend, but jumped violently right three flights from home, impeding some of his rivals, while at the following obstacle his stablemate Elixir D’Ainay exited the piece and brought down Captain Guinness.

So impressive in winning his last two starts, Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin had long been towards the top of ante-post lists, but drifted out to 6-1 come the off.

Despite never travelling with much fluency, he began to make inroads on the leaders racing down the hill and tracked the strong-travelling Abacadabras into the home straight.

The pair settled down to fight it out on the run-in and flashed by the post almost as one, before the judged confirmed the Nico de Boinville-ridden Shishkin the winner by a head. The winner’s stable companion, Chantry House, was third.

Put The Kettle On sprang a minor shock with a hard-fought 16-1 win in the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase.

Henry de Bromhead’s mare was always prominent under Aidan Coleman and held off the late challenge of Fakir D’oudairies by a length and a half — with a further 18 lengths back to Rouge Vif.

The winning jockey said: “All the way I absolutely was having some craic — then turning in, I was going to be sick if I got beaten. She’s a good mare — I turned off the bend and gave her a kick down to the second last and she absolutely lifted into the middle of it and I thought ‘brilliant, we’re away now’.

“Then I was just praying. If she’d have got beat she’d have been very unlucky, but she’s a very good mare. It’s her jumping — it is a joy to behold. She’s just brilliant.”

The Conditional overcame a significant mistake at the second last to win the Ultima Handicap Chase. David Bridgwater’s 15-2 shot was down on his nose just as he began to close on the leaders two out.

But he rallied up the hill under Brendan Powell to get the better of Kildisart by a neck - with two and a quarter lengths back to Discorama in third.