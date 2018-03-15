Shattered Love beats the boys to land JLT for Gordon Elliott

Ireland and Jack Kennedy start day three of the Cheltenham with another Grade One
Jack Kennedy and Shattered Love take the day three opening JLT at Cheltenham. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters

 

Shattered Love gave trainer Gordon Elliott his fourth winner of the week at the Cheltenham Festival in the JLT Novices’ Chase.

The seven-year-old mare was driven to lead between the last two fences by Jack Kennedy, after favourite Terrefort had set sail for home.

Shattered Love (4-1) jumped the last well and powered up the hill to give teenager Kennedy his third winner at the meeting, with Benatar third.

Kennedy said: “She’s a super mare and she’s only been improving. She does everything so easily.

“She jumped and travelled great. She’s done it very well in the end.”

Elliott said: “She’s a good, big, tough mare — she looks like she’s a gelding

“It’s brilliant. I can’t believe it. We knew she’d stay. She’s won two Grade Ones now, so it’s brilliant.”

Gigginstown House Stud chief Michael O’Leary said: “She’s a huge, great mare. The mares’ allowance, which I don’t always agree with, was very helpful there.

“She’s always been a very good jumper — she beat Presenting Percy (RSA winner) at Punchestown earlier in the season. She’s just a very good mare. She’s built like a gelding, she’s really come into her own over fences.

“It’s another great training performance from Gordon.”

