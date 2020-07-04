Serpentine stays on from the front to steal Epsom Derby for Aidan O’Brien

Serpentine created a huge shock as he made all for a 25-1 success in the Investec Derby.

Aidan O’Brien saddled six in the premier Classic — but it was Emmet McNamara’s mount who prevailed, having only shed his maiden tag at the Curragh last Saturday.

Serpentine appeared to be employed to help set the pace at the head of affairs, but the field allowed him to build up a huge lead and he was still well clear at Tattenham Corner, with Khalifa Sat and fellow O’Brien runner Amhran Na Bhfiann sitting in second and third.

The main players were all trying to make their move in behind, but the winner had flown, coming home five and a half lengths clear, to give O’Brien a record eighth win in the race.

Khalifa Sat took second at 50-1 with Amrhan Na Bhfiann third at 66-1.

Brian O’Connor’s report will follow.