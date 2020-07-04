Serpentine stays on from the front to steal Epsom Derby for Aidan O’Brien

Trainer lands record eighth win in Classic as Emmet McNamara catches them sleeping

Serpentine and Emmet McNamara lead them home in the Epsom Derby. Photograph: David Davies/PA

Serpentine and Emmet McNamara lead them home in the Epsom Derby. Photograph: David Davies/PA

 

Serpentine created a huge shock as he made all for a 25-1 success in the Investec Derby.

Aidan O’Brien saddled six in the premier Classic — but it was Emmet McNamara’s mount who prevailed, having only shed his maiden tag at the Curragh last Saturday.

Serpentine appeared to be employed to help set the pace at the head of affairs, but the field allowed him to build up a huge lead and he was still well clear at Tattenham Corner, with Khalifa Sat and fellow O’Brien runner Amhran Na Bhfiann sitting in second and third.

The main players were all trying to make their move in behind, but the winner had flown, coming home five and a half lengths clear, to give O’Brien a record eighth win in the race.

Khalifa Sat took second at 50-1 with Amrhan Na Bhfiann third at 66-1.

Brian O’Connor’s report will follow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.